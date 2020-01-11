Our dog Lucy, a lovable black Lab, is coming upon her ninth birthday and I’m beginning to wonder whether she is having short-term memory issues.
I know I shouldn’t complain about Lucy. She’s a good dog; she stays out of trouble and she is so calm and patient with the kids. If they ever tugged on her tail or petted her too enthusiastically, she would just walk away and retreat to the comfort and security of the soft dog bed in her crate. When she’s not relaxing in her crate or tolerating the affections of the children, she enjoys going for a walk or running around in the backyard.
Lucy is an easy dog to take care of. She loves to run and play, but if she has a nice brisk walk around the block in the morning, she seems happy for the rest of the day. She’ll gladly spend the rest of her time lying on the floor, basking in whatever patch of sun she can find.
When she is thirsty, she strolls over to her water dish for a drink. When she is hungry, she sits beside my daughter at the dining room table (as that’s the spot where Lucy has the best chance of catching some stray table food during mealtime). When she doesn’t get any people food, Lucy dutifully eats her kibble.
When Lucy needs to do her business, she sits by the porch door and quietly makes eye contact until my wife or I let her out. We have the convenience of a pet zipline running from the corner of the porch to a tree at the back of the yard, so not only can Lucy roam the backyard, we can attach her to the zipline without even stepping outside. It’s a great arrangement for all occupants of the house.
But perhaps it’s too convenient. Or, again, maybe Lucy is forgetting what the weather is like out there. Lately, she’s been asking to go outside over and over again. It’s not as if she needs to drain her bladder every time. I watch from the window as she strolls around the yard for a minute or two, then trots back to the door to be let back inside.
“Are you sure you want to go out?” I’ve started asking her. “It’s really cold out there.” She raises her ears a bit and looks at me. She stands by the door. She still wants to go out.
I let her out. Soon her smiling face appears at the door again. I let her in; she looks at me as if to say, “It’s really cold out there.”
Maybe she goes out to see if anything is living under our deck. Maybe she checks to see if our neighbor (who likes to give treats to Lucy) is outside. Maybe she’s bored with her suburban life and seeking excitement in the wild of the backyard. Or maybe she just keeps forgetting that it isn’t springtime yet.
For a dog getting up there in age, there could be a lot worse things to contend with. If she wants to go out more frequently, I don’t mind conceding to her requests. It will just be more pleasant when the weather out there is a bit warmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.