I let out a breath, sweat forming on my brow. I faked left, then right. I bounced the ball behind my back, then under my opponents’ outstretched fingers. I put my back to the basket, using my body to shove my way closer. I looked left, right, left again, then jumped, launching my body into the air and hooking the ball skyward; it sailed toward the basket.
“Argh!” I cried as the ball bounced off the rim. “Not fair!”
Indeed, it really wasn’t fair. The hoop wasn’t at regulation height and it titled to the left a bit. The ball wasn’t even a basketball; it was a kickball.
My opponents didn’t care about my complaints, as they gleefully scooped up the rebound.
If anything was unfair, it was that I towered over my son and daughter, easily blocking their shots. I let my son take an uncontested shot from the left side, then chuckled as a low-hanging branch stopped the ball. Having your shot blocked by a tree — now that was unfair!
An important part of driveway basketball is knowing the quirks of your home court. Anyone who spent time shooting hoops in their driveway can probably recall the contours of their court — the bumps in the driveway, the place where pebbles gathered and made it dangerous, or the tree branches that got in the way.
On my court, we know the grass is out of bounds, and we don’t chase the ball into the bush at the end of the driveway because the leaves are sharp and bees like to hang out there.
A shot from behind the crack in the driveway is good for three points. And — as my son learned the hard way — don’t shoot from the left side lest you want to risk being blocked by the tree.
I wonder sometimes what basketball would be like if the professionals had to adhere to the same rules. Home court advantage in the pros means a loud crowd and your familiar locker room, but what if the visiting team had to face a few more challenges? Maybe the home team could put a tree root under the court to make a bump in the ground the other team isn’t anticipating. Sprinkle some sand in the corner from the neighbor’s sandbox and watch the unsuspecting opponents slip around. Let their dog out of the house at just the right time to get underfoot and interrupt the other team’s breakaway. Set up a lemonade stand at the end of the court to offer distraction in the way of spilled ice (and for just a quarter, a tasty drink for everyone!).
Teams could even add some local character. A snowdrift and patch of ice on the court in Minnesota. Some fog in San Francisco, smog in L.A., and a rowdy street party in Miami. How exciting those modifications could be!
On the other hand, I could see things quickly getting out of hand.
As we driveway basketball players know, for every bump and crack and tree branch and lemonade stand you manage to avoid, there’s always the potential for another obstacle. Perhaps it’s best the game is played in a gym instead of on a driveway, and the players can rely on their true basketball skills.
I grabbed the ball and launched it toward the basket, letting my true basketball skills take the lead. Argh — I missed again.