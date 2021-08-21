It’s Monday, and I’m on chauffeur duty. Like countless parents before, I’ve reached the stage of my life in which my primary purpose is to shuttle the children from place to place.
I’m expected to arrive and depart promptly, field frequent demands to go faster while still obeying traffic laws, monitor several radio stations so my passengers can enjoy all their favorite songs, and always bring the right accessories, from water bottles and soccer balls to tap shoes and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for a vital pre-practice, pre-dinner snack.
Running a bit late or forgetting any of the necessary items can throw off an entire evening’s schedule of events.
Tonight it’s dance class; my son and I park and escort my tutued daughter to the entrance, a full seven minutes early. I feel victorious. She has her dance bag, water bottle, and an envelope with a check for the month’s fees.
During normal times, my son and I might have remained in the waiting room, he engrossed in a handheld video game and me scrolling through my newsfeed. But thanks to the pandemic, the dance teacher — her mask asparkle with pink sequins — cheerily escorts us right back outside.
If I go the speed limit, we’ll have fifteen minutes at home before we have to get back into the car and return to the dance studio. My wife is working late, so my son — too young to stay home alone — is a captive audience, sitting patiently in the back seat of the car, watching the scenery go by.
On the return trip, he becomes talkative, and an ordinary drive becomes a bonding opportunity, and an educational one.
First he comments upon an American flag flying in someone’s front yard. Next he asks why some, but not all, people have weekends off from work. Then he sees a “well water” sign in someone’s garden, and soon he’s asking about stocks. I’m not sure of the context of his stock question, so it takes some back and forth before I can determine that he is not wondering about celery stalks or low sodium chicken stock or the stalking of prey or even stockings hung by the chimney with care. No, he heard on the radio that stocks are slightly up today, so I try my best to explain the stock market. I’m in the middle of a long-winded tangent about initial public offerings when we find a parking spot up the road from the dance studio.
My daughter is slightly annoyed — I’m no longer victorious — as I’m three minutes late, and she’s the last to be picked up. I don’t think it will help to explain that her chauffeur drove a bit slower than usual because he was discussing George Washington and the Revolutionary War, working conditions and unions, water tables and sump pumps, and yes even the stock market with his young passenger. My daughter got a sticker at the end of dance class, so she forgets her annoyance pretty quickly anyway.
I’m not sure how much of our conversation my son absorbed, but if those are the kinds of questions he’s going to ask as we travel to and from dance class, I may not mind so much being a chauffeur after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.