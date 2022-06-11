These past couple of months we’ve had some erratic weather. We’ve gone from enjoying a spate of beautiful 70-degree days, to sweating through 48 hours of highs in the 90s, followed by a sudden change to a cloudy, dreary day that had me wondering whether I should start digging out my winter hat and gloves. Sometimes I think it’s enough to give me weather-induced whiplash.
One Sunday, the wind was so fierce at my daughter’s soccer game that the spectators were bundled under coats and blankets, shielding themselves as best they could. The very next week, we all melted under a sweltering sun, the players dousing themselves with water and sucking on Popsicles after the game.
With these variations in temperature, it’s no wonder that as my children get ready for school in the morning, they often pepper me with questions about the weather forecast.
Fortunately, thanks to the weather app on my phone, I can tell them not only the current conditions and the day’s predicted high, but also the precise temperature it will be at any hour, including when it’s time for recess.
“It’s 60 degrees outside now,” I’ll tell them as they roll out of bed, “It’s going to get up to 79, and it will be about 74 when you go outside for recess.” Or, “It’s going to be cloudy all day, with a 90 percent chance of rain; recess will probably be inside today.”
This personalized morning weather report helps the kids decide whether to wear pants or shorts, and whether to bring a jacket or sweatshirt with them to school.
It’s useful and convenient to have all this weather information at the tips of my fingers, but sometimes, I’ll admit, it can be irritating. Sometimes between getting out of bed, eating breakfast, and packing their bags, the kids forget the forecast and ask for it over and over. I don’t mind repeating a few times, but it comes to a point where I eventually tell them, “Just step outside!” to experience the weather for themselves.
While taking our dog Lucy to the dog park one morning, my daughter brought along a sweatshirt in the car just in case. Before getting out, my daughter wanted to know the temperature. “Open the door,” I told her. But what temperature is it, she wondered. “Step outside and you’ll feel it!” I exclaimed.
There’s one member of our family who never needs a weather report. In fact, she would probably ignore me if I tried to tell her what the high was going to be that day. Regardless of the temperature, the dew point, or the chances of rain, she bravely steps outside with a fur coat on. That’s right, Lucy seems to put on a doggy smile every time she gets to go outside, whether it’s hot or cold, raining or snowing, and she makes the best of it.
I’m a fan of planning ahead, but I suppose perhaps we could take a cue from Lucy, get our heads out of our phones and instead just step outside and feel the weather in the morning on our way to school or work or the dog park. Oh wait — there’s a 40 percent chance of rain later today; I’d better bring a rain coat, just in case.