As I was mowing the lawn on a recent hot, humid Saturday, my shadow gradually disappeared as clouds began rolling in. I picked up the pace, pushing the mower a bit faster and stealing glances at the sky as the sun disappeared and the sky got progressively darker. Fortunately I finished the last couple rows just as the first few raindrops plopped onto my freshly cut yard.
I stowed the mower in the shed and ran to the garage, where I stood watching the downpour as thunder rumbled in the distance. This was the kind of storm that I so appreciated these days, resulting in a welcome dip in temperature and a thorough soaking of my garden.
When I’d lived in San Diego for several years, this was the kind of rainstorm I’d missed and quickly become nostalgic for.
It rained so rarely there, and when the rain did come, it was not this kind of storm with thunder and lightning and a steady rainfall that formed rivers along the side of the road and washed away not only stray sticks and dirt but also, for a moment at least, my stress and anxiety.
Back here in New England on one of my most stressful days last year, when the reality of the pandemic seemed to be overwhelming, I opened YouTube on my phone and played an audio loop of rain sounds to help me relax. Whenever it has rained at night, I’ve slept better hearing the pitter-patter on my roof.
Recently I spoke to someone who was struggling with grief; she said she felt better on the cloudy days. On good weather days, everyone is happy and seems to expect her to feel the same way. But when the clouds roll in, there’s no pressure to look or feel upbeat. On the cloudy days, she didn’t have to pretend.
I see the appeal. I’ve always felt somehow protected on overcast days, the clouds forming a blanket enveloping not only me, but also everyone else around me. It brings us together, whether we realize it or not, because we’re all under these same clouds, running through the same rain, focusing on the task of opening an umbrella or finding shelter, the rest of one’s worries cast aside for the moment.
A stormy day is the perfect excuse to curl up on the couch with a good book without feeling guilty. As a kid, nobody was going to tell me to quit sitting around the house and go play outside when it was raining out. On week-long vacations to the beach, I always hoped for at least one rainy day, one day when we could stay inside and play board games or watch TV or a movie while we waited for the storm to pass. That, to me, was better than spending the day in the sun, reapplying sun block only to come home at the end of the day with burns in the places I’d forgotten, like the backs of my knees or the tops of my feet.
These days when a thunderstorm blows in and the clouds erupt, I find a good place to watch the action for a few moments. I breathe, and I feel my stress level drop for a little while.
