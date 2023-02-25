I miss having a cold. I don’t mean to say that I want to be sick; I miss the experience of having an ordinary cold and not worrying so much about it.
On my way home from work last week it started as a tickle in the back of my throat. As soon as I got home I took a COVID test: negative. As soon as I woke up the next morning, another COVID test: still negative. By that time the tickle had gotten worse; I definitely had a sore throat. At breakfast, my nose started to run. I didn’t have a fever but I did feel a little run down.
In the good old days — circa 2019 — I might have chugged down some coffee and popped a couple ibuprofen and headed out to work. Why allow such minimal symptoms to sideline me for the day, when I could power through and continue to be a productive member of my team? If anything, in our society that glorifies hard work and determination, I could think of no better way to show true grit than to work through a measly sore throat and ignore that darned runny nose. Hey there Boss, no silly post-nasal drip will keep me from attending that all-important staff meeting!
These days, it’s a different story. We’ve been trained to assume — or at least prepare for — the worst whenever we feel a sniffle coming on.
When a colleague called out sick one Friday last month because of congestion and a headache, I just assumed she’d be out for a week thanks to COVID. I prepared myself for a similar long battle.
My sore throat and runny nose felt like quite a burden; I kept making and updating a mental list of everyone I’d come into contact with over the past few days. When I eventually got a positive test, who all would I need to inform? Whose health would I potentially imperil and whose plans would I ruin?
In 2023, I couldn’t go to work knowing that I had symptoms that could be harbingers of COVID-19. I spent a couple sick days at home, not really all that sick but not feeling OK about venturing out into the world. I cleared my calendar, canceling dinner plans and pushing off non-urgent errands. I went to bed early and rested through the weekend. I tested daily.
That colleague who’d been sick? She never got COVID, her symptoms cleared quickly, and she wasn’t out for an entire week. By some miracle — or by the grace of the common cold — my tests remained negative, and by Monday, my symptoms had resolved. It felt good to go back to work, and even better that I could stop wondering how long I’d be out and who I might have infected.
The worry had been worse than the actual illness.
To be clear, I’m not protesting the precautions that we continue to take to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. Staying alert to our symptoms is a small price to pay to protect those who are at greater risk of serious illness or complications.
But the added vigilance changes the experience of a once-simple illness; never again will a cold feel quite so common.