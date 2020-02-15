I don’t remember telling my phone to do this, but apparently I (or it) decided that it would be a good idea to compile a report of exactly how much time I spend staring at my phone each week.
On Sunday mornings, a little chirp comes from my trusty electronic companion, accompanied by a cheery message about how many hours and minutes of my life I’ll never get back from the abyss of surfing the internet, sending text message emojis, and watching videos of sports gaffes or “Saturday Night Live” sketches from 15 years ago.
It’s both humbling and infuriating.
You mean to tell me I spent THAT MUCH time on my phone during the past week? I shudder at the thought of my brain melting from all of that screen time. The activity on my phone starts from the moment I pick my head up off the pillow in the morning to my very last minutes of wakefulness in the evening, when I finally relinquish my phone and toss it onto my nightstand before falling asleep.
That darned screen time report would be hard to believe, if not for the fact that I was staring at that very phone at that very moment. It’s almost enough to make me want to shove my phone into the back of my sock drawer and leave it there. That is, of course, until I remember that’s the device I depend on to give me weather reports, driving directions, traffic updates, news, and funny/embarrassing pictures and videos of my kids. Where else could I get all of those things and more from a single device?
Still, the weekly and daily totals of phone “pickups” are high enough to make me feel a bit defensive. Automatically, I start rationalizing my phone usage to myself.
Using the phone as a navigation tool, for example, makes my life easier; it’s not because I was mindlessly scrolling through pictures of cats sleeping. Many of my phone pickups in the morning serve a utilitarian purpose, like checking the weather or the traffic before leaving the house. One could argue that those glances at my phone eliminated the need for me to watch the morning news on television (another form of mind-numbing screen time).
A lot of the emails I sent during the week were necessary to compose and send. Same with some of the text messages. (Not sure if I should count the texts full of rainbows, hearts and unicorns my daughter sent me from my wife’s phone — and my replies full of silly faces and random pieces of fruit. I do believe those messages are valuable in their own way.)
I could chalk certain web searches up to being educational. When my son asked where in the world the white tiger lived, I was glad to be able to pick up my phone and find out. There was no defending, however, the need for me to read articles about celebrities I didn’t know were married to each other or the top 10 hot vacation destinations in 2020 for the one-percenters.
That screen time report, as unwelcome as it is on Sunday morning, has forced me to do some self-examination when it comes to my phone usage. I resolve to read more about white tigers and less about celebrity relationships.
