“Daddy, I got it in five and I don’t even know the word,” my daughter announced to me as she bounded downstairs for breakfast. The statement filled me with a mix of pride and anxiety.
Like many families, we’ve become hooked on Wordle, the popular web-based word game that gives you six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day. Our friends introduced us to the game several months ago, and we’ve had fun texting each other with our scores. I play it most days; I like that there’s just one puzzle per day, so I won’t get sucked into playing game after game for hours. It also gives me a small jolt of satisfaction whenever I solve it.
I’ll usually take four or five tries to guess the word.
Sometimes I need the sixth guess, and I definitely sweat nervously before inputting that sixth and final guess.
On occasion I’ll even do it in three, feeling a burst of excitement when I see the letters all turning green, indicating I’ve solved it.
My wife usually takes a step (or two) less to solve the puzzle; I begrudgingly congratulate her as I finish my breakfast.
Recently my son and especially my daughter have taken an interest in Wordle. My daughter and I went out for dinner at Friendly’s recently, and she worked on Wordle on my phone while we waited for a table.
I smiled and nudged her, looking over at the other twosome waiting for a table. They were peering at a phone, talking about letters and yellow and green tiles, clearly playing the same game.
Sometimes the word of the day is too difficult for the kids; my daughter only got “sauté” when I gave her a hint. But many times, like the day at Friendly’s, she gets the answer independently.
I don’t mind knowing that my wife’s Wordle skills are superior to mine. But when my eight-year-old daughter gets the word in fewer tries — which has happened a few times already — then I start to feel like a dinosaur. Well, maybe not really a dinosaur, but certainly like some sort of lumbering animal that doesn’t succeed at word puzzles very well.
On this particular morning, knowing that my daughter solved it in five and apparently didn’t even know the word (she’s good at attacking the game from a trial-and-error point of view), the pressure was definitely on.
I paused, wondering if I should use my typical opening word (“strap” — only one vowel, but I love using those four important consonants), or start with something else? I like “dough” and “knife” and “steam” among others.
I took a breath and dove in, focusing my dinosaur brain on the task at hand. A green tile here, a couple yellow tiles there, and good golly, I’d solved it in four tries — whew!
What a relief. Now I could get on with my day, secure (kind of) in the knowledge that my vocabulary was still superior to that of my daughter.
I’m not sure how much longer that will last, but when my daughter surpasses me for good, I’m sure that Wordle will be there to provide the proof. On second thought, maybe this lumbering reptile should leave the word games to the kids.