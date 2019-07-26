It’s no secret that children can be awfully picky when it comes to food. Their mealtime behavior can be demanding, difficult, inconsistent, maddening and downright irrational.
It’s a good thing, I think to myself, that we don’t let kids get jobs as food critics. It must be written in that imaginary handbook of childhood (right between the chapters on wetting your bed and annoying your siblings) that kids are required to complain loudly and frequently about whatever meal is put in front of them.
I recall, several decades ago, sitting down for dinner at my great-aunt’s house. After we all said grace, I took one look at the main course and all the side dishes and declared loudly to my mother, “I don’t like ANYTHING on this table!”
I blinked as she explained why my comment had been rude; it had never occurred to my self-centered little brain that publicly denigrating the meal was an unkind thing to do.
And now I’m in the position to educate my children about their manners. Sometimes my son looks at the meal that my wife prepared and says, “Yuck!” Or my daughter wrinkles her nose and says, “That’s disgusting.”
In addition to the bad manners, it’s infuriating how much my kids’ dinnertime preferences remain impervious to logic or rational thinking. It does no good to explain to my son that the chicken on his plate that he hates is just the same as the chicken nuggets he devoured the other day, just without the breading. And it makes no difference to explain to my daughter that the “disgusting” macaroni and cheese her mother made is the exact same product as the macaroni and cheese she so eagerly scooped off the plate at Friendly’s a couple weeks ago.
I joke that maybe we need to ask the cook at Friendly’s for the secret macaroni and cheese recipe. Because clearly the stuff made at home is much different.
Even more frustrating is how certain foods go in and out of the range of acceptability so quickly. “You ate that same thing last Tuesday,” I’ll exasperatedly say to my son or daughter. “You said you liked it then!”
Just imagine these kids as food critics. The restaurateurs would quake in their boots. I picture my daughter sitting down to an amazing dinner at an elegant restaurant, then wrinkling her nose and uttering, “Disgusting,” just loud enough for the staff to hear. Or poking hesitantly at her macaroni and cheese. “Not as good as Friendly’s,” she’d say.
There are moments of victory, however. When we went to Food Truck Friday at Roger Williams Park in Providence, the kids were thrilled with the idea that their dinner would be coming out of a truck. Magical!
My daughter exhibited some irrationality when she begged for cotton candy, then declared herself finished after one bite. Moments later (as her brother and parents prepared to devour her treat) she realized her mistake and took the cotton candy back. She ate enough to induce a food coma on the car ride home. I’m not sure what she dreamed about in her sweet cotton candy haze, but I can only imagine it was unicorns and rainbows and pink princess castles. Just what every food critic dreams about, I’m sure.
