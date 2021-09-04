I didn’t expect that this day would be so lucky for me. Things turned out much better than I’d ever hoped. As I drove home in a victorious mood, smiling at my good fortune, the pessimistic side of me began to wonder if things were a little too rosy. Had I used up all of my good luck? Would I be prone to misfortune for the rest of the afternoon? Should I be waiting for the other shoe to drop?
I took a breath and shook my head, chasing the doubts away. I glanced at my son and daughter in the back seat, looked at the small stack of shoe boxes in the front seat, and grinned as I mentally replayed the events of the past hour.
On this momentous morning, I’d taken my children shoe shopping. Their sneakers had been thoroughly dirtied and destroyed during typical summertime activities like running in the grass, stomping in the mud, splashing in puddles and following a group of ants everywhere from the driveway to the vegetable garden and into forest hideouts. They both needed new sneakers, and my daughter needed soccer cleats for the fast-approaching start of the season.
First, to the sporting goods store. Last time I’d tried to buy cleats, the one style my daughter liked had been both awfully expensive and out of stock. Today, my luck was much better. She made a beeline for a bright pink shoe — which was not only in stock in her size, but also on sale. Bingo! She tried them on and nodded; we were back out to the car in less than ten minutes.
Next, to the outlets for sneakers. My daughter loved her rainbow-colored shoes (now a fanciful blend of browns, with holes developing at the toe) and wanted the same ones again. I held my breath as we entered the store. Just as I feared, that style wasn’t on the shelves. But by some miracle, she spotted a different rainbow sneaker that was even better. They fit perfectly, and my daughter hugged the box to her chest while I turned my attention to my son.
A sales associate mentioned that kids’ sneakers were buy-one get-one half-off. In your dreams, I thought; my son was bound to insist on going to a different store. Surely he’d find nothing he liked here.
Once again, my stupendous luck held firm; my son held a shoe aloft, smiling. He tried one size, then the next. I made him stand as I poked at his toes.
I made him walk, then run up and down the aisle.
This is where my anxiety usually took hold; get a size too small, and my son would need sneakers again in mere weeks.
Purchase something too big, and the poor kid would be coming out of his shoes with every step. In the past I’ve spent much too long kneeling on the floor of the store, poking at my kids’ feet and swapping sizes back and forth, paralyzed and sweaty from indecision.
But not today.
“These fit great!” declared my son, saving us from a prolonged ordeal. “Did either of you bring your wallet?” I asked the kids, and they giggled obligingly. With a swipe of my credit card, our triumphant shopping expedition was complete. I made a mental note to savor the feeling; we may never experience a more successful or fortunate outing for shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.