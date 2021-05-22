I don’t remember the exact nature of my son’s grievance, but it could have been one of any number of things. Being forced to put his dirty clothes into the laundry chute, for instance.
The kids are always leaving their pajamas in a clump on their bedroom floor and it drives me crazy. Or maybe it was clearing his dishes after dinner.
My son and daughter are so quick to jump up once the meal ends and get back to their toys, they have to be reminded that their plates and utensils are not going to make it to the sink themselves. Or maybe I insisted that my son finish his homework before playing Legos.
Ever since returning to in-person school, five days per week, the kids have done well — most nights — at independently sitting down to complete their homework, though some evenings they do require a reminder.
It could have been one of those frustrations or one of many others, but at the time, my son’s response was to blurt out, “I don’t want to live here anymore!”
Part of me was shocked that he would have that thought; another part of me remembered and understood the righteous indignation from childhood, the feeling that something wasn’t fair and I was powerless to change the circumstances. But to move out? At 8 years old? That seemed premature. I decided to call my son’s bluff.
“Great!” came my response. “When are you moving out? I’ll help you pack your things.”
My son stopped in his tracks. I don’t often employ sarcasm as a parental survival tool but sometimes it comes in handy. When my daughter whines about a barely-visible cut on her finger and I declare that we’ve got to amputate, or when my son complains about putting his sneakers away in their proper place and I confirm that yes, they do weigh a ton and they’re way too heavy to move without heavy machinery, I can get a laugh or a smile or at least a groan. The mood lightens a bit, and the complaint gets put into its proper context.
Here was another perfect opportunity; I grabbed onto it and didn’t let go.
“I’ve got some boxes you can use for packing,” I continued excitedly. “Where are you planning to move to? Did another family already agree to take you in? You’re so lucky!”
It may sound a bit mean, but it was all said with a smile and a chuckle. My son stood there, grinning and groaning at the same time, probably wishing he hadn’t been so dramatic. I was about to out-dramatic him.
“Can I give you a ride? I’ll drop you off, no really, it’s no problem. Now what will we do with your room? Maybe I could move my drums in there, make it into a music room? Will you let us come visit you? Will you call us and write letters?” My son was laughing now, telling me to stop.
Eventually I did, and he went ahead and threw his pajamas into the laundry chute, or did whatever it was that prompted his momentary wish to live in a different household. I imagine he won’t make that same complaint again for a few more years; until then I’ll have to find other outlets for my sarcasm.
