Every few weeks my wife or I take the kids to the library on Saturday or Sunday; we’re thrilled that they each like to pick out an armful of books to bring home (even if they’re all comics and graphic novels rather than more challenging chapter books).
The kids are usually so excited with their selections that they start reading as soon as they get back into the car.
Upon our arrival home, they tumble out with their stacks of books like seasick (but studious) sailors, complaining of headaches. “I’m carsick,” they moan. I resist the urge to tell them, “I told you so,” as I’d warned them both to wait until we got home to start reading. They’d been so eager that they hadn’t been able to wait the 10 minutes it takes to drive home.
We’ve repeated this scenario enough times that now, whenever we get ready to go to the library, a wave of anticipatory nausea comes over the kids. “I’m carsick,” my son complains as he gets his shoes on. I’m not sure whether that really counts as carsickness, I tell him, as we haven’t gotten into the car yet.
It reminds me of the stormy winter day several years ago in which one of my children — cranky from being cooped up inside and wishing to be able to go somewhere — piped up, “I’m homesick!” That’s not how homesickness works, I started to explain.
On the other hand, strictly speaking, maybe it was the perfect use of the word. Tired of being stuck at home? Call it homesickness.
Don’t want to get into the car? Maybe that should count as carsickness. Who am I to dictate whether someone can feel carsick and/or homesick without even having left the house?
This new take on describing illness has me thinking that maybe there are a lot of other as yet unnamed ailments from which we could be suffering. I predict an explosion of new words entering our vocabulary.
A student doesn’t want to do their homework? That’s homeworksickness. A kid doesn’t want to clean their room? Roomcleaningsickness. Are you grumpy about going to work on a Monday morning? You may be suffering from a case of worksickness; not to worry — that’s a pretty common one.
On a typical morning, a person might be faced with wakingupsickness, exercisingsickness, noteatingcookiesforbreakfastsickness, and brushingteethsickness.
Considering the many potential types of sickness out there, it’s amazing that we can make it through the day in once piece. Longcommutesickness. Boringmeetingsickness. Annoyingcoworkersickness. Takingoutthetrashsickness.
And that’s all assuming that things run relatively smoothly. Experience some bumps in the road, and you may begin to exhibit symptoms of flattiresickness or lateforappointmentsickness. Run into some bad luck, and you might experience crackedcellphonescreensickness or lostwalletsickness.
Before you run to the doctor to diagnose and treat all of this sickness, consider whether that might induce a case of doctorsickness — because who doesn’t get at least a little sick of sitting in the waiting room, and paying your copay, and stripping down into a flimsy hospital gown for a potentially nerve-racking conversation with one’s doctor?
If you’re feeling a bit queasy from the discovery of all this sickness, have no fear. I’m sure once Big Pharma catches wind of this plethora of ailments, they’ll be flooding the airwaves with new treatments.
Until then, you’ll just have to manage your worksickness and payingbillsickness and all these other sicknesses as best you can.