My kids shrieked when the babysitter walked in the door. He’d come to our house in the past with a variety of surprises, but this one outshined them all.
My kids have taken a liking to Star Wars. They’ve enjoyed watching the movies, they play with Star Wars Legos, they read Star Wars books, and they act out light saber battles that rage in our back yard, throughout the living room, and sometimes in the kitchen while my wife is making dinner.
Their babysitter is also a Star Wars fan. He surprised them one day by bringing in a big X-wing fighter. They paraded it from the kitchen to the living room and into the dining room while making flying and shooting noises. He had other old Star Wars toys at home. Maybe he’d bring something else the next time he came.
In the days leading up to his next arrival, the kids eagerly guessed what he might bring. An Ewok, perhaps, or the Death Star. An AT-AT walker. Darth Vader.
In he walked, carrying a rancour (a ferocious beast that almost ate Luke Skywalker). The next time it was a Boba Fett mask and Fett’s spaceship. Unfortunately, the babysitter’s little brother had damaged a lot of the toys over the years. Boba Fett’s ship was missing a few pieces. One of the blasters on the X-wing fighter was bent. But my kids didn’t care. They were enthralled.
Their amazement hit new levels the other day, when the babysitter crossed the threshold with a giant Millennium Falcon. It was two feet wide and almost three feet long. Its roof panels opened up so that you could see into the cockpit and, the storage areas, the gunner’s seat that swiveled around, and the table where our heroes played that board game with the holographic creatures that attacked each other. The hours flew by that day, as the kids had so much fun with that awesome toy. I was a little jealous that I couldn’t stay home and play with them.
Upon my return, the babysitter made a surprise announcement. The kids had had so much fun with the Millennium Falcon that he would leave it at our house until he returned several days later. Cheers all around.
What should have been two days of Star Wars-inspired joy soon devolved into tense negotiations. Over breakfast, the kids argued about in whose bedroom the Falcon should dock, and who should get it first. They rejected ideas as quickly as they were presented. Trade off each day? Each hour? Keep it in a neutral location? I was tempted to settle the issue by keeping it in my room, an impulse no doubt fueled by my increasing love for this ship.
Finally an agreement was reached; as neutral diplomat, it was my job to transport the beloved spaceship from the living room into my daughter’s room at precisely 8 a.m. I couldn’t help smiling as I flew that ship up the stairs and made it do a barrel roll as it passed through my daughter’s doorway. I felt just like Han Solo skillfully navigating an asteroid field.
The good news is that despite the initial threat of hostilities, the negotiations successfully led to an agreement among all parties. Peace was restored to the galaxy.
