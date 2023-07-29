When it came time for my children to choose their instruments for the elementary school band, I did my best to keep my opinions to myself. I didn’t want to unduly influence their choices. Besides, every musical instrument has its admirable characteristics, so there’s no wrong choice, right?
When my son decided to play percussion last year, I wasn’t surprised. He knows I played the drums (still do, on rare occasion). My dad played the drums and I chose percussion because I wanted to be like him. Also, my son said, drums were easiest. No need to blow into anything to get a noise. I suppose I couldn’t argue with that! He enjoyed his first year in the school band as a percussionist, and I was thrilled for him at his first concert.
Recently, I took my daughter to the local music store, where they were allowing the children to try out different instruments. As we looked them over — percussion, flute, clarinet, sax, trumpet, trombone — I tried to appear neutral.
She gravitated first to the flute, as many young girls do. Flute noises, even novice ones, would be some lovely sounds to have in the house, I thought. She could play in the concert band, and eventually an orchestra if she so desired. The marching band, too; maybe switch to piccolo if needed.
The flute was small, easy to carry around, and perhaps would cost less than a big old trombone, for example. As my daughter tried holding the flute and blowing into it, some of my favorite flute sounds came to mind. I could teach her the flute solo from “California Dreamin’”! And maybe something by Jethro Tull!
Despite some mighty attempts, she couldn’t make that flute sing at all. She tried a clarinet next (somewhat more successful) then a saxophone (too heavy!) and then picked up the trumpet. This instrument was heavy, too, but not as heavy as the sax. She pursed her lips and gave it a try — and laughed when she heard the loud elephant sounds that resulted. She blew and blew — sometimes aiming the bell right at my face, thank you very much — and delighted at filling the music store with her noises.
Forget about The Mamas & The Papas and the flute, I thought. Here was a more powerful instrument, something that fit this child’s powerful personality. With this, she could play the opening notes of the theme song from “Rocky.” She could play in the concert band, the orchestra, the marching band, the jazz band, and even a ska band!
She could play Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” or the solo from The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” or, if she wanted to, she could even play Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping.”
I grinned the whole way home. Into the house walked my daughter, proudly carrying the trumpet inside its case. She couldn’t wait to get it out and play it for my wife. As she did so, my smile faded ... a little. She did not play “You Can Call Me Al” nor did it sound anything like “Penny Lane” or “Rocky” or even a little bit like “Tubthumping.” It sounded like a dying baby elephant, pleading for mercy.
I reminded myself: this was just the first day with a trumpet. It would have to get better from here.