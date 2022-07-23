A few minutes past 3 a.m. the bedroom door jolted open, ripping me from my sleep. Squinting in the beam of the hallway light, I heard my 8-year-old daughter’s tremulous voice announce that she’d had a nightmare.
Many nights, my wife is first to hear a child’s complaint and takes care of it while I sleep on, uninterrupted. Other times, I’m the lucky victim.
On this night, my wife’s alarm would be going off only an hour and a half from then, so to preserve her remaining sleep I quickly shepherded my daughter back to her room.
“I thought I lost you,” my daughter told me with angst in her voice. I’m sure there was more to say about the nightmare, but the words weren’t coming. I gave her a hug.
I could have sat next to her and asked questions, talked her through whatever fears she had, but I was tired and she was tired, and I knew what would immediately put her at ease. I grabbed an extra pillow and cuddled up next to her in her bed.
My daughter is a good snuggler. She held my hand dreamily and rolled over, peace settling over her face. I shifted around, pulling a stuffed unicorn from under my legs and knocking a sequined pillow to the floor.
I did my best to carve out enough space that I wouldn’t fall from the bed, but not so much that I’d squish my daughter against the wall.
It took several minutes to get comfortable, and once I did, my daughter turned over in her half-asleep state and firmly kicked me in the back.
Eventually, I got to sleep. My wife woke to her alarm and arrived to work on time. My daughter slumbered next to me and got through the night with no more bad dreams.
I managed to get some shut-eye and made it until morning without rolling out of bed onto the floor. But when I woke to get ready for work, I had a knot of bad feelings in my stomach.
I’d had a nightmare. In it, I was a kid, being followed by another kid who I knew to be a troublemaker. He wasn’t doing anything bad in the dream, but I couldn’t make him leave me alone and l had the uneasy feeling that he was about to do something that would get us both in trouble.
“I thought I was in trouble,” I told my daughter with angst in my voice. There was more to say about my bad dream, but I was yawning and still waking up, and the words just weren’t coming. She gave me a hug. Maybe this bed gave us both nightmares, she said with a chuckle.
Over breakfast we talked more about our nightmares; she described a scenario in which some bad guys were scheming to make our house fall down, while I told her about this kid who made me so nervous by simply following me around.
In the light of day, the dreams seemed more outlandish than frightening, easy to laugh about now.
We both knew, though, that the emotions stirred up by nightmares can be pretty powerful, even when they seem ridiculous or defy explanation. I’ll be sure to try to remember that the next time either of my children barges into my room after another nightmare.