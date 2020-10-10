“Daddy,” my daughter yelled down the stairs to me while I was trying to watch a basketball game on TV, “Is it supposed to be thundery tonight?”
I yelled a reply that there was no thunder in the forecast.
“Is that what your phone says?” she wanted to know.
Yes that’s what my phone says, I confirmed. I heard a relieved sigh.
Ever since I showed my kids the weather app on my phone — which is delightfully animated with rain and lightning during an actual storm — my kids have been somewhat obsessed by the possibility of a storm coming. First they cheered the possibility — all the better to see my weather app with raindrops and exciting lightning bolts. But their bravery dissipated as night fell. A storm after bedtime (when it was dark outside) would certainly be exciting, but it would also be kind of scary.
I can’t say I blamed them. I remember being a kid and hiding my head underneath my pillow during a particularly loud nighttime thunderstorm. My bed even felt like it shook a bit during the loudest peal of thunder.
I squeezed my eyes closed tight to avoid seeing the lightning. I’m sure just about everyone has had a similar experience in their youth. Downpours and lightning strikes — when they’re real, not just pictures on a weather app — can be scary, especially at night.
During my childhood, there were no smartphones on which to view weather events.
If I really wanted to know what it was like outside, I looked out the window or opened the front door and stuck my head outside.
These days, if my kids want to know how cold the morning is, they run for Mommy’s Kindle or Daddy’s iPhone to check the weather app.
After dawn, bravery returns. The kids speculate again about how fun it would be to have a big storm. Lots of wind and rain, perhaps, or maybe even a bunch of snow. Trees would bend in the wind and lots of branches would fall down. What if we lose power, they say; how awesome would that be!
To me, losing power would not be awesome; it means food slowly spoiling and my feet staying cold despite five pairs of socks and having to go hunting for the candles and flashlights. To the kids, a power failure means it’s time for a slumber party in the living room in front of a roaring fire. Remember when we slept in the living room the last time we lost power, they ask eagerly.
I don’t want to stifle anyone’s excitement about the weather, but I would much prefer a calm cloudless day. I wish for no wind, no storms, no lightning strikes. No snow. Well, maybe a little rain for the benefit of the plants and in December a gentle coating of snow to make things look pretty and wintery. But no power failures and no slumber parties in front of the fire.
When the children start wishing for another storm, I keep my comments to myself — while distracting them with my smartphone. Here, let’s check the weather app, I tell them, to see how cold it is out there this morning. We won’t even have to leave the comfort of the couch.
