I waited awkwardly at the back of the classroom. As I’d driven to school that morning, I’d wondered how much, if any, learning would take place that day. But as I stood watching 23 third graders squirm in their seats, I wondered how any learning took place any day at all.
We were about to embark on a field trip to the zoo. Several weeks before, I’d put my name on a list of chaperones and was pleased to learn that I was one of the four parents who’d been randomly selected.
But now, on the precipice of spending the next five hours in the company of a bunch of 9-year-olds, I started to doubt the wisdom of my gamble.
These kids had so much energy; they never stopped moving. Snippets of classroom gossip gleaned from my daughter over the past several months came to life before my eyes. There were the boys who needed extra reminders to stop talking when it was time to listen.
There was the bossy girl who borrowed her seat mate’s writing supplies without asking.
There was the kid who got up every few moments to get a tissue, and on it went.
Many of the kids had their laptops open on their desks. To my chagrin, it looked like some of them were playing games instead of listening to the teacher.
On the other hand, I watched a trio of heads come together behind a screen as they found an online map of the zoo and then Googled “capybara” to see what one looked like.
After surviving a bus ride that included no discernible learning but many reminders to certain boys to sit down and stop yelling, I was in charge of a group of four girls, my daughter included.
My visions of stopping to read the signs about the animals, talking about habitats and diets, camouflage and survival were shattered as the girls excitedly zoomed ahead from one animal to the next. Their favorite exhibit was the petting zoo, where the biggest learning experience seemed to be avoiding the pushy goats and not stepping on the baby goats.
Before we knew it, the time came to line up for the bus back to school. The teacher — who is in charge of all 23 of these energetic kids every single day of the school year — checked and double-checked to make sure nobody was missing.
That’s when all the counting started. Each kid knew their number and said it aloud, in turn, until all members of the class were accounted for — one through 23.
The teacher made them do it again, then once more for good measure.
The numbers reminded me that perhaps some learning had taken place that day after all.
We might not have read the signs about the animals, but the girls in my group had been counting all day — how many quarters it took to get food for the goats in the petting zoo, how many minutes until lunchtime, how many pictures they had left in their disposable cameras, and how many baby goats they’d seen.
It had been a day full of numbers, full of animals, and full of loud enthusiastic kids.
On the bus ride back to school I happily counted the minutes until I’d be back inside my quiet car, with many pleasant memories of a day well spent at the zoo.