Over the past few weeks I’ve been impressed by the efforts of my kids’ teachers to keep their students learning, to stimulate creativity, and to connect with their students even though everyone has to stay away from one another.
My kids have been assigned exciting art projects and superhero-themed physical education modules; they’ve been expected to continue reading and writing each day; and they follow online math lessons for things like addition and subtraction, fractions, and reading a clock among other things.
Still, some days it feels like a struggle in our household for all of us to keep our heads above water, to fulfill work and school requirements without wanting to run screaming for the hills. I know that we are far from alone in this feeling.
When things get stressful I try to maintain a sense of perspective.
My son won’t get kicked out of first grade if he doesn’t answer all of his reading comprehension questions. My daughter won’t get an F in kindergarten if she doesn’t have the attention span to finish the last three items on her agenda that day.
Sometimes I wish the kids were a bit older so that they were more independent with their classwork.
On the other hand, I am glad that they are young enough that their academic performance is relatively low-stakes (neither of my kids will be applying to college anytime soon). In the end, I figure, there are so many ways for them to learn, even if it’s not on the syllabus.
Right now they’re playing Legos in an imaginary universe of their own making, in which Elsa is riding around on a flying turtle while helping a gang of superheroes battle the bad guys who are using kryptonite to aid in robbing banks. How creative!
When my son makes a birthday card for a family member and draws a family portrait in Crayon, I figure that’s good practice with drawing and coloring. When my daughter insists on typing in the password to log into her Chromebook at the start of the school day — painstakingly finding and then pecking each number in succession — I figure that’s good practice with recognizing her numbers.
Yes, it may be a far cry from the usual academic instruction they’re missing by not being in class, and yes, it might be setting the bar on the low side, but it’s better than nothing.
Even when an assignment goes awry, I remind myself that it’s still an opportunity for learning.
When my son plays a game on the computer (instead of doing his math problems) in which he has to save a family of otters, that’s a sneaky way for him to be learning about animal behavior and habitats — right?
And when my daughter has to formulate a list of her top 10 favorite words — words that make her laugh, to be precise — I try not to shudder when she spells out “poop” and “pee” and “toilit” in her determined, scraggly letters.
After all, I figure it’s good that she’s challenging herself with trying to spell tougher words, like “farte” and “puooke” (puke) and “chicin butt” (chicken butt), and goodness gracious, “diureeue” (diarrhea).
They may not be the most appropriate words to write for this or any assignment, but it’s still good spelling practice — right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.