The good news: I’ve been promoted!
The bad news: I now have more responsibility.
Just to clarify, it’s not a promotion at work that I’m talking about. It’s on the soccer field.
Last year I was the assistant coach for my daughter’s soccer team. My duties consisted primarily of tying loose shoelaces, cheering for our team, and reminding the players on the sideline to pay attention to the game rather than pulling grass and tossing it at one another.
I had a great time, and I feel that I fulfilled my duties admirably.
This year, I’m the head coach. No more just showing up to practice and going along with whatever the head coach had planned. Now I’m the one who has to think ahead about what drills to run. No more just hanging back on sideline during the game and managing the bench warmers. Now I’m the one who decides when and where to send substitutes in, so that every player gets about equal playing time.
I’m taking my added level of responsibility seriously. Before the season started, I researched which 7-on-7 formations would win the most games (while keeping in mind, of course, that the point is for the players to have fun). Before each Thursday night practice, I study and choose from a list of drills and decide which skills we need to improve (while keeping in mind, of course, that the point is for the players to have fun).
It’s still pretty early in the season, so I haven’t decided just yet whether all my serious preparation when it comes to drills, warm-ups, formations, substitutions, and game strategy has paid off. Did we win that first game because of the passing and shooting drills I ran in practice? Are we looking sharp out there because of my superior strategical mind? Definitely possible — but probably too soon to say for sure.
What I do know is that one particular change I’ve made, a single coaching innovation that I’m most proud of, has fostered some real team spirit. It’s a very basic and oft-used strategy that pervades team sports, and I’m beginning to see why. At the start and end of each game, and at the conclusion of every practice, we gather in a circle, put our hands in the middle, and yell something on the count of three.
Last year, for some reason, we never did these cheers. I felt like something was missing. This year, we cheer with gusto. I believe that taking the ten seconds to gather together, touch hands, and yell something engenders a moment of excitement and camaraderie that pays dividends.
Starting the first half of a game by screaming, “Go Green!” gives us an edge. And starting the second half with, by suggestion of one of the players, “We got this!” brought a big smile to everyone’s faces.
Who knows, maybe I can transfer this newfound strategy to other aspects of my life. A family cheer in the kitchen, perhaps, before we go our separate ways to work and school.
A cheer in the break room at work to raise morale — and maybe even scare the people in the adjacent suite. Or maybe not. But I do know that this is one coaching strategy that I’ll continue throughout the season.