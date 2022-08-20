“On Halloween night, the Great Pumpkin rises from his pumpkin patch and flies through the air with his bag of toys to all the children.”
— Linus, from “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”
This hasn’t been a very good growing season for me. The heat and the drought have outpaced my feeble efforts to nurture our little vegetable garden. It’s a good thing I’m not an 18th century farmer and the survival of my family doesn’t hinge upon my ability to grow sufficient crops. (Though were I an 18th century farmer, I imagine I’d be spending more time tending to my land and a bit less time tending to my Netflix account.)
The spring started out with so much promise. But now? The cucumber plant: dead. The sunflower seeds I planted to give the garden some color: didn’t even sprout. The cherry tomato plants, thank goodness, have been hearty enough to withstand both the elements and my general neglect, so we’ve enjoyed some home-grown tomatoes.
(On a side note, I’m embracing the futility of keeping my lawn green in these conditions. As a bonus, I haven’t needed to mow the brown crunchy stuff nearly as much as in other years. And based on the patterns of the small green patches in the yard, I’ve learned precisely which spots get shade and exactly where the boundaries of our septic tank are.)
There’s one mystery plant in our garden, however, that gives me hope. The story starts last fall, when my wife bought a bale of hay and some pumpkins to put by our front door as a nice autumn decoration. When autumn turned to winter and the pumpkins began to rot, I tossed out the gourds and — remembering a garden tip I’d read — spread the hay over the garden.
In the spring, my wife removed the hay, and the garden was ready for planting. We plucked out some weeds but I stopped when a particularly hearty-looking sprout caught my eye. It looked exactly like the watermelon seedlings I’d planted in years past. Our local rabbit population had devoured a few of the growing watermelons right on the vine; had those seeds germinated thanks to the protection of the hay?
While the cucumber plant never made it past infancy and the sunflower seeds didn’t push any sprouts toward daylight, I watched this watermelon plant thrive over the coming weeks. My spirits soared as the plant became bigger; then I felt sheepish as the leaves took shape. This was not a watermelon plant. This did not look like any plant we’ve ever had in this garden before. Had I been tricked into cultivating a weed?
I was tempted to yank the thing out of the ground, but fortunately I suppressed the urge and let the plant keep growing, just to see what would happen. I glared at its huge stems and leaves; this weed seemed to be laughing at my misguided indulgence. Surely it would spread its seed throughout my garden and the adjoining lawn, and I’d be treated next spring to a robust crop of weeds.
Just as I was about to give up gardening forever, my wife and children told me to come check the garden. The mystery had been solved. It wasn’t a weed after all. I peered between the leaves and spotted a little white object — the start of a pumpkin!
It seems at least one pumpkin seed caught a ride on the hay, and managed to grow despite our drought. We may not have cucumbers to eat or sunflowers to look at this fall, but we will — hopefully — have pumpkins.