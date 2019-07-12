Movies and television shows seem to be constantly showing us what our lives should be like. Especially for major life events, from weddings to birthdays and retirement celebrations, we may end up subconsciously expecting real life to mirror the stuff we see on TV and in the movies – even if it’s outdated, exaggerated, overly dramatized, or simply wrong.
At times in my own life, I’ve found myself surprised or chuckling or even a bit disappointed about how different reality is from Hollywood’s fantasy world. At the end of my college graduation, a few of my fellow graduates threw their caps into the air, but it wasn’t the simultaneous eruption of hat-throwing joy I’d seen depicted on TV. After my wedding, my bride and I didn’t run from the chapel under a hail of rice, then jump into a car to head right off to our honeymoon. And when my first child was born, at no time did I have the urge to bestow celebratory cigars upon family and friends who would supposedly have been sitting in the waiting room throughout the entire labor process.
It’s obvious that real life is different from the fictional versions we see on the big and small screens, but sometimes life and fantasy do look alike. I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some of the quintessential happy moments that are so often portrayed in the movies. I’ve gone shopping for a diamond ring and bent down on one knee to propose to my girlfriend, then called loved ones afterward to share the good news. With my wife, I’ve shed tears of joy when our children were born. And I’ve joyfully sung karaoke at a bar without caring what anyone thought.
I hope to experience many more wonderful moments in the future. I want to be a proud parent at my children’s high school graduations. I want to walk my daughter down the aisle and give a toast that is touching and humorous and memorable, but not so lengthy that people wish I would shut up.
I’ll admit, some of my other life goals are influenced by movies and TV. Just once I’d love to be a part of a team planning a heist (but we’d be the good guys, of course). Before we began I’d say something like, “Let’s do this!” And everything would go off without a hitch.
I’d love to be digging for something valuable and stop when I hear my shovel make the unmistakable “thunk” of a treasure chest or whatever it is I’m looking for. At that moment, I’ll look to my accomplice with excitement in my eyes.
Someday I hope to experience the thrill of telling a boss to take this job and shove it. (Though not my current boss nor my current job, as I like them both.) I want to be so happy that I dance in the rain without worrying that I’m getting wet and cold. And I want to train at something so hard that a montage is required. I don’t want to do the actual training, but the montage would be nice.
As misleading as they might be, I’ll continue to look to movies and TV shows for inspiration. Though I guess I’d better lay off the heist movies.
