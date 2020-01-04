Lately, I feel as if my primary duty as a parent is to make my kids go faster.
I realize that I may be falling into the trap of the modern lifestyle, where everyone is always in a rush, and we risk living our lives without ever slowing down to smell the roses.
But when it comes to getting ready for school in the morning, I don’t want my children to be late. When it’s time for them to clean their rooms, I don’t want it to take all day. And in the evening, I want to get them off to bed while there’s still time for my wife and me to enjoy some peace and quiet on the couch before our heads hit our pillows.
To accomplish all of these tasks and more, my kids need some gentle prodding. We grown-ups end up sounding like coaches or trainers; all we need are some clipboards and whistles. Let’s finish breakfast and get those teeth brushed, team! Way to go! Now, let’s see you put on those shoes and socks. Hustle, hustle, let’s get moving!
Looking to maximize speed and efficiency, we do our best to anticipate and eliminate potential distractions. Like police officers securing a crime scene, we urge the bystanders to move along — nothing to see here, folks! Nope, the television is off, the toys are put away, and my phone is off limits. Keep it moving. Dinner is finished. There is no reason for you to avoid heading upstairs for bath time. We encourage, we cajole, we facilitate. First one up the stairs wins! First one to get out their toothbrush wins!
Sometimes, I wonder why we have to keep figuratively pressing the accelerator on these daily routines. Then one of the kids stops to finish coloring that picture or organize their stack of Paw Sox baseball cards or put one more piece onto the Lego airplane and I rediscover just how frustrating it can be to wait for one more, and another one more, and really this time just one more extraneous task to be completed. A few moments turns into just a minute, which (without intervention) morphs into 10 minutes and before I know it, bedtime is being pushed back later and later.
Children, of course, are ingenious when it comes to coming up with ways to delay getting ready for school or mealtime or bed or really anything at all. Left unsupervised, they make faces in the mirror instead of brushing their teeth. They see how many dinosaurs can be stacked in a tower instead of putting them away. They argue about who gets to sit in which chair when they should be quickly getting their shoes on to catch the bus.
I try to remain patient; after all, I remember using similar tactics many years ago. When I was supposed to be getting dressed for school I’d run across my room spinning my socks in my hands like propellers to see if it made me go any faster.
So these days when I act like a coach or a cop or a trainer I try not to clap or yell or chant too boisterously — just enough to get them off to the bus stop before the bus comes and off to bed before I fall asleep.
