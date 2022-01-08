It all started last summer during a long car ride on our family vacation.
To stave off boredom, the kids started counting all the RVs and porta potties they could spot. Yelps of “blue porta potty!” and “RV!” punctuated our conversation about what we’d do once we arrived at the beach.
Over the course of the trip, our cumulative count revealed that there are about twice as many RVs as porta potties out there in the world (at least, along our route from home to the Jersey shore).
Our sunburns may have long ago faded, but somehow the tradition of counting RVs and porta potties endured long after summer turned to fall.
These days, whenever we travel together in a car — whether it’s me dropping the kids off at school, or my wife taking my daughter to gymnastics, or all four of us going out for dinner — the ride becomes competitive.
Not only do we all try our best to spot RVs and porta potties, we also get a point for being the first one to spot a given RV or porta potty. The person with the most points at the end of the trip, of course, is the winner.
This adds intensity and excitement to otherwise mundane car rides around town. Instead of gazing languidly out the window at the houses we pass, the kids eagerly look ahead from driveway to driveway, yelling when they spot an RV sitting there. (I think we all have a solid grasp now on which households within a five-mile radius of our neighborhood own RVs.) Instead of staring at the red light ahead as we idle at an intersection, I’m instead scanning the horizon for any sign of the telltale blue, brown, or green plastic sides of a porta potty.
Passing RV dealerships or construction sites becomes especially exciting. Being the first to spot a truck carrying six or eight or even 10 porta potties in its bed is a cause for celebration.
Adding to the excitement and novelty of the game is the fact that the rules seem to be constantly evolving. You get one point for an RV, regardless of whether it’s a deluxe motorhome or a little trailer. But once on the highway when my son called out, “RV!” and, as we got closer, it turned out to be a horse trailer, I called out “minus five!” and now we all know that mistaking a horse trailer for an RV will cost you points.
For some inexplicable reason, the kids have taken to pointing out dumpsters as well, so now those are each worth a point. At every grocery store, convenience store, and office building that we pass, we all crane our necks to be the first to spot the dumpster out back. And the pink dumpster at the house being renovated about three miles from our home? That one is worth five points.
I’m not sure whether I love or loathe this game; sometimes it’s a welcome distraction, and other days it’s the source of annoying and blood pressure-raising arguments about who spotted that gray porta potty first and who has the most points.
But for better or worse, the game endures.
Even when I’m driving alone, I sometimes keep score; fortunately in those cases, I always win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.