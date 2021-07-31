I was so mad. So so so mad.
Just yesterday I’d paid good money for an electrician to come repair an exterior outlet so that I could decorate our back deck with a few strands of lights. I’d watched as he replaced the old outlet with a new one, complete with a new cover to protect it from the elements. This morning I’d carefully strung the strands and attached the glass bulbs one by one, not dropping or breaking a single bulb, and then — the outlet didn’t work.
I’d be placing an angry call to the electrician on Monday morning.
That outlet hasn’t worked for the entire 10 years we’ve lived here. It’s just one of many quirks of our house both big and small, from the squeaky bannister to the plumbing under the sink that made the dishwasher installer laugh. For much of it we blame the previous owner, who apparently took on a lot of repair jobs himself with varying degrees of success.
We’ve never needed this outlet until now. The side exterior outlet works fine. The front outlet, where I plug in the Christmas lights every winter, has given me no trouble.
All I’d wanted was to make our back deck a more inviting place to relax on a summer evening.
How could this new outlet have worked for the electrician yesterday and now, less than 24 hours later, somehow it didn’t work again? Was the electrician that bad at his job or was the wiring of our house that messed up?
I mentally rehearsed my tirade for the electrician on Monday, insisting upon a free visit, while also recoiling at the thought of a huge rewiring project. Was this one outlet really worth all that trouble? Maybe I should just run an extension cord over to the side outlet.
I stormed down to the basement, flicking open the breaker box and checking to ensure that none of the breakers had tripped. Good money down the tubes, and lights on the back deck that wouldn’t work. I stomped back upstairs and out to the deck, gazing stupidly at the outlet and shaking my head in wonder. What had happened between yesterday and today to make that outlet stop working? What was different about today versus yesterday when the electrician was here? Were we running too many appliances this morning?
Then it hit me like a lightning bolt. I scrambled back down to the basement, telling my wife to keep an eye on the deck lights. I turned the basement light back on — and then heard my wife yelling, “They’re on!”
Just call me Clark Griswold. I ran back upstairs and raised my hands in victory, seeing the deck lit up in all its glory.
Apparently, just like in the movie, this outlet only works when the switch in the basement is turned on.
I wish I were making this up, but it’s all true. It’s a complete mystery to me why that outlet would have been connected to the light switch in the first place, but at least now I know how to make my outside light display come on. I’m glad I hadn’t kicked any plastic reindeer in frustration.
Now I just hope that my beautiful deck lights don’t attract Cousin Eddie to make a surprise visit.
(0) comments
