What is it with kids and lava? The floor is lava, the grass is lava, even the street is lava.
I’ll admit, it is a great game. Like lots of other kids, I played it with gusto as a youth. It’s kind of the perfect game, in a way; it’s popular, everyone understands the rules without explanation, and you don’t need any special equipment to play. Anyone can join in. It’s probably second only to “step on a crack, break your mother’s back” in terms of ease of understanding and ubiquity. All one has to do is yell, “The floor is lava!” and instantly every kid in the room leaps to safety onto a couch or a coffee table.
Based on lava’s frequent appearance in children’s games, artwork, and imaginations, you’d think that lava was something they’d actually have to contend with on a regular basis in real life. I’m sure an expert in child development could explain to me the popularity of lava-centered play — something about the fun of taking risks when the stakes are low, perhaps. But as I watch my kids leap around in the back yard to avoid stepping in imaginary lava, I’m partly tempted to relieve their concerns about lava and replace it with something more realistic; maybe “the grass is student debt!” or “keep away from the flooding caused by sea level rise!” Something tells me my games would not be quite as popular.
Last time I checked, we don’t live anywhere near a volcano, active or otherwise. But still, lava and volcanoes seem to play a huge role in my son’s and daughter’s lives. Look at any picture of a dinosaur — whether it’s an art project from second grade or an artist’s depiction in an educational book — and there’s a good chance it features an erupting volcano in the background. And what more quintessential science fair project is there than a homemade volcano spewing homemade lava all over the place?
When my wife was looking for a new car recently, she might have been focused on price and reliability, gas mileage and color but our children had other priorities. They wanted a car that could shoot lasers and would have its own force field — and most importantly, that it could drive through lava.
I suppose it’s no use trying to go against the flow; I should lean into the lava phenomenon, maybe come up with some more lava-centric games for the kids. When brushing their teeth after breakfast, the toothpaste is lava. While putting on their shoes before going to school, the shoelaces are lava. When getting into the car, the seat belts are lava!
Adults could play too. At the morning staff meeting at work, the conference room floor is lava. And the coffee is lava. The manager’s shoes are lava!
On second thought, maybe there’s a reason the original floor-is-lava game has stood the test of time. Despite the near-zero chances of a volcano erupting anywhere near our neighborhood, and despite the unlikelihood that our children will ever have to flee from lava or balance on the couch to avoid it, I suppose it’s normal for them to want to run around pretending to escape the lava.
