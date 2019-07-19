Sometimes I miss Paul Harvey. I remember listening to him on the radio as he reported the news and recited those interesting anecdotes — The Rest of the Story — for which he was famous. He’d tell us about a young boy from the wrong side of the tracks who couldn’t tune his guitar, but who was inspired by meeting a real guitar player. That guitar player was kind enough to tune the boy’s guitar and teach him a few chords. And, Paul Harvey told us, that young boy’s name was Elvis Presley.
Or the Navy lieutenant who’d been given the dangerous task of disassembling a nuclear reactor that had melted down. That 26-year-old man not only survived, he went on to become our 39th president, Jimmy Carter.
I really miss Paul Harvey when my kids tell me something about their day that leaves me wanting or needing more information. “They didn’t let us have ANY WATER at daycare,” my daughter will complain at the end of a hot day. “We watched TV ALL DAY at camp today!” my son exclaims when I pick him up.
Like the beginning of a Paul Harvey story, these narratives are incomplete. I need context. I need corroborating evidence. I need more information before I can form a judgment about alleged water shortages at daycare or get outraged about TV-watching binges at summer camp.
I need The Rest of the Story.
As any parent knows, extracting additional details from young kids can be difficult. Keeping them focused is a challenge. Watch me Daddy while I try to snap my fingers, they might say. Look at that bug crawling on the window! I’m hungry, can I have a snack?
More often than not, they seem to fail to remember vital information. What did you watch on TV at camp today? I dunno. Who told you that you couldn’t have water? I dunno. What did you eat for lunch today? I dunno. WHAT IS YOUR NAME LITTLE CHILD? I’m hungry, can I have a snack?
But with enough fortitude and determination, eventually the truth comes out. And what initially seemed like cause for concern is maybe not such a crisis after all. The daycare teachers, I eventually learned, did indeed ban water — but just until everyone could sit nicely and quietly at the lunch table. After a seemingly endless 60 seconds, my dear daughter got her water.
And watching TV “all day” really meant they got to watch two episodes in a row due to a slow-moving rainstorm. Yes, my son had played outside that morning and did arts and crafts and colored a scene of a police helicopter and a fire truck at camp. “All day” was a bit of an exaggeration.
Everything changes when you finally learn the rest of the story.
It’s a good thing I didn’t jump to conclusions based on my kids’ initial statements, I think to myself. It would have done no good to get upset over nothing. And besides, I’m sure the daycare teachers and camp counselors must also refrain from jumping to conclusions when the kids tell stories about what goes on at home. We were SO HUNGRY and Daddy refused to give us anything for a snack!
Until after we cleaned our rooms, of course.
