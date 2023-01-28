It’s still January, which means there’s still time to invest some energy into those resolutions for 2023 before you completely lose motivation.
What’s your goal for this year? Lose weight? Exercise more? Be more mindful? All admirable goals, and achievable, too. If you put your nose to the grindstone, and if you keep your foot on the gas through the end of January, you may flip the calendar into February and find that you’ve established a new — and wonderful — habit.
We’re so close to taking your half-hearted resolution and turning it into a real, lasting change! Once you string four weeks of a new behavior together (like exercising regularly or eating more vegetables), your chances of keeping that new good behavior for the long run increase exponentially. I don’t have any research with which to back up those feelings, but hopefully my optimism and enthusiasm are sufficiently convincing.
As for my resolution, I’ve been inspired lately by my wife. If there were a resolution I should have made this year, it would be to try disconnecting from technology. I could certainly benefit from fewer hours spent staring into my phone. I would probably be happier if I checked the weather app, the news feed, and my email less frequently throughout the day. I’ll bet a lot of people out there could benefit from less phone time as well.
I’m not sure whether my wife resolved to reduce her phone time in 2023, but if she did, she is already well on her way to achieving her goal. Just about every day now, there are times when I see her peacefully disconnected from her phone. And I’m not even counting all the times she isn’t using her phone because she’s busy looking for it and asking the rest of us, “Did anybody see where I left my phone?”
When she’s not hunting for her phone under the couch cushions, using it to text or FaceTime, checking the news, solving the Wordle, leaving it on the coffee table where it gets temporarily lost amidst the clutter of books, TV remotes, a tissue box, and a Lego battle scene (the Star Wars storm troopers are being invaded by a pirate ship that’s manned by characters from Jurassic World), my wife is contentedly going about her life without the use of her phone. For 10, 20, even 30 minutes at a time, it’s almost as if she’s off the grid — how impressive!
Actually, to be honest, my wife is not completely content with this turn of events. She is not as mindful and serene as one would hope during these periods of time without her phone. And her phone-less episodes are not entirely voluntary either. The reason my wife is temporarily off the grid an increasing amount of time in 2023 has everything to do with my daughter’s increased usage of technology.
My daughter’s friends insist on calling my wife’s phone on the Messenger app, and my daughter likes nothing more than to walk away with my wife’s phone and proceed to socialize. The girls talk nonstop while playing silly computer games together, then talk some more. My wife, meanwhile, is left without a phone — off the grid and perhaps well on her way to achieving an unwanted new year’s resolution.