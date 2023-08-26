I was recently shushed by my 9-year-old daughter as she walked through the kitchen the other evening when I’d tried asking her a question. She laughed and said something I didn’t quite catch as she continued on into the living room; apparently I hadn’t realized that she was on the phone.
I’d always known, I suppose, that this day would come eventually, no matter how much I might have tried to delay it. The great looming question of “When should the kids get their own phones?” has taken up more brain space than I care to admit.
I’ve read articles, debated with other parents, and kept an ear out for about what age their older cousins had been allowed into the cellphone-owning club.
On the one hand, there were the issues of ever-ballooning screen time, the negative effects of constant connectivity and social media on a growing child’s fragile self-esteem, and all the potential pitfalls of unfettered access to the internet.
On the other side of the argument: the convenience and safety of always being one text or phone call away from a ride home or an update about a missed bus or canceled practice.
Almost without my realizing it, my daughter seemed overnight to have vaulted from phoneless to proud owner of a brand new iPhone. Had this day really come so quickly? Why did I feel like I hadn’t been part of the decision-making process on this issue?
Finished with her phone call, my daughter proudly rattled off the names of all the apps she had on her phone. She had TikTok and Instagram, YouTube and Messenger.
For ordering food she had apps from McDonald’s and Dunkin’. The phone came with a brightly colored protective case decorated with rainbows. She even had a couple credit cards, an ID, and a gift card to The Olive Garden tucked into the back of the iPhone case. It seemed she had grown from being 9 into a teenager in an instant.
I blinked my eyes a few times, then realized with a sigh of relief that my daughter’s iPhone didn’t have internet access after all. It didn’t connect to our house’s wi-fi, it couldn’t be used for texting or calling or ordering a Big Mac. It wouldn’t even turn on. Her new phone had been created at her summer day camp during arts and crafts time. It was made of cardboard, paper, and magic markers. I was impressed, though, with how much the app icons looked like the real thing.
My daughter spent a good portion of that evening walking around the house pretending to use her new phone. She even got gently reprimanded for using her “phone” at the dinner table.
The next day she was going to make iPhones for two of her friends at camp; that way they could call and text each other. I told her that kids used to make phones out of cups connected by long pieces of string. She looked at me as if that were ridiculous.
As I gazed at her life-like cardboard cell iPhone, I had to wonder for a moment which idea was more outlandish than the other. At least I wouldn’t have to pay any roaming charges on her account. Not yet, at least.