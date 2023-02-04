It’s been a couple years now that I’ve coached my daughter’s soccer team, and I’ve discovered that each season brings new kinds of challenges.
When I started, I knew that I’d focus on having fun and learning teamwork and sportsmanship in addition to some soccer skills. I would yell only encouragements, and celebrate the little triumphs of a good pass or giving one’s full effort rather than focusing exclusively on the final score. I wouldn’t be one of those coaches constantly screaming criticisms from the sideline.
Back when my daughter’s team was in the age 6 to 7 range, I knew I’d be tying loose shoelaces and reminding players where to line up on the field. What I didn’t expect was how much the players would enjoy eating their snacks and hanging out with their teammates on the sidelines during game day. I had to become quite the negotiator to convince some of the girls to actually get into the game and leave their pretzels for halftime.
Now three games into the winter season, my daughter’s teammates are eight and nine years old. They know their positions better, they can sometimes pass to one another, and some of them are skilled enough to tie their shoes independently.
Our first two games were lopsided losses, but we squeaked out an exciting win at the most recent game. But perhaps even more thrilling — and surprising — for me is how enthusiastic the players are on the sideline.
No longer do I have to remind the girls that there’s a game going on at the moment. No longer do I have to beg and plead for someone — anyone — to please get into the game because the starters need a rest. Instead, while trying to pay attention to the action on the field, I’m faced with a barrage of questions from the sideline.
Coach, can I go back in? Coach, can I play defense? Coach, can I play midfield? Coach, I want to score a goal, can I play striker? Coach, can I try playing goalie? When can I go back in, Coach?
There’s other questions too. They’re soccer-related, but perhaps could wait until later. My daughter tries to suggest a drill we can do at our next practice. Another player shows off her new bright white soccer cleats, asking everyone what they think. Then of course she asks, Coach can I go in now?
I admire their enthusiasm, I really do. I love that they want to get right back in there and play.
But it’s all a little overwhelming. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss the younger stage just a bit, when the girls were eating Oreos and picking blades of grass instead of bombarding me with questions.
In order to survive, I’ve learned a new skill this season. Kindly but firmly, I tell them to focus on watching the game; wait patiently for when I tell you to go in. In the meantime, cheer for your teammates!
Just as I’m proud of our players whenever they learn a new soccer skill or improve their technique or give 100 percent on the field, I’m proud of myself for learning new crowd-management skills.
By the time I’ve gotten comfortable with things, I’m sure a new challenge will present itself — and I’ll do my best to learn something new again.