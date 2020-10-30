With Election Day just around the corner, now is the time to remind you to be sure to vote. Make a plan -- now -- for how you'll get that vote in and make your voice heard. Think about specifics.
Will you head to your polling place in the morning, or perhaps on your way home from work? Will you walk or drive there, or take a bus or skateboard or moped? However you get there, I don't want to hear any whining about politics unless you cast your vote.
This year, of course, is different from other elections. I'm going to ask you to do more than just vote.
Wear a mask, of course -- it’s an easy way to protect others. And this Election Day, stay off of Facebook. Please. Just for the day. Facebook has proven to be slow and ineffective at stemming the tide of false or misleading posts and news stories. With an unprecedented amount of disinformation being put out into the world these days, do yourself a favor and stay out of the Facebook universe on November third. (And, for the good of your mental health, perhaps for more than just Election Day.)
My other request is for you to be patient. Understand that this year's Election Day is not going to be like any elections of the past. I'll admit it's awfully exciting and satisfying to watch the over-excited talking heads on television point to their fun interactive maps and breathlessly announce that this state or that state has gone for the Democrat or the Republican. But this year it's probably not going to be like that.
This year, with the spike in mail-in voting, the vote counters will need more time to tally all the votes. The results won’t get reported in time for the television people to turn all of the states blue or red by the time you wake up the next morning.
Results may dribble in over the coming days or even weeks.
Resist the urge to get frustrated that it's all taking so long. It means that the system is working -- slowly, but effectively. It's more important to be accurate than fast. Understand that a slow, methodical counting of the votes isn't the stuff of obfuscation or fraud.
Speaking of fraud, remember that there has not been evidence of widespread voter fraud in our elections. Actual cases of voter fraud are very rare. An article circulated on Facebook recently (please stay off Facebook) described an election in Michigan in which several hundred absentee ballots were not accepted because the voters were deceased. While many commenters assumed that this constituted fraud (zombies voting!), rejecting the votes of those who mailed in their absentee ballots and then unfortunately died before the election is simply a sign that the system is working. Boring and slow, yes. But not fraud.
We should beseech our politicians to be patient as well. Turn a critical eye toward anyone prematurely trying to declare an election to be over unless multiple major news outlets are reporting that it is in fact over.
Yes, this all means it may turn out to be an anti-climactic Election Day. But we've had enough drama this year. I think we deserve to have a nice boring Election Day. Keeping off Facebook for a day will help on that front, I'm sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.