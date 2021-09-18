“What to wear, what to wear,” I mumbled to myself last month as I rifled through my dresser. This one? No. What about that one? Also no. Not really feeling this, this, or that one either.
The occasion I was preparing for wasn’t a wedding or a black-tie event; it wasn’t an awards ceremony or a work function. My outfit for the day wouldn’t be a three-piece suit or a tuxedo and it didn’t involve a tie. I was stressing over a summertime cookout at my neighbor’s house. The day was hot; I’d be wearing shorts and a T-shirt, and the kids would be in bathing suits.
Clearly the stakes weren’t all that high for this event, where my wife and children and I would be among a dozen people relaxing by the pool, munching on chips and cookies and fruit until the hamburgers and hot dogs were ready.
So why the worry? Because the last time we went to our neighbor’s house to hang out with them in their back yard, swim in the pool together and enjoy a few beers and burgers, I showed up wearing the same shirt as my friend, the host.
It was a gray Captain America T-shirt. It’s a pretty common shirt — it’s not as if we arrived to the red carpet on awards night wearing the same designer ball gown — but still, the reaction from our wives and friends was immediate. We were obliged to stand together for a photo, he holding his grill tongs and me holding the six-pack of Sam Adams I’d brought. I imagined the caption that could go underneath us — “Who wore it better?”
“You a big superhero fan?” my friend asked. “Not really, I just like the T-shirts,” was my reply.
He followed up jokingly, some remark about Marvel and DC; I chuckled but the humor went over my head. I was vaguely aware that some superheroes belonged to Marvel and others were from the DC Comics universe, but without the help of Google I couldn’t tell you which characters aligned with which publisher, and I didn’t have much of an opinion on which heroes I liked better than others.
My favorite superhero was whomever provided me and my children with entertainment in the given moment, whether it was the Lego Batman Movie or a Superman comic.
I wore the Captain America logo on my chest not because I loved him best or harbored a nostalgic connection with him from when I was a child. I also had Superman, Batman, and The Flash in my dresser, and I felt pretty much the same about them all. I wore those T-shirts because they were comfortable, I liked the way they looked, and because I often preferred superhero logos to other T-shirt designs like soft drink logos or brand names.
That’s not to say that my wardrobe is exclusively superhero garb. I do have plain shirts, striped shirts, shirts with funny sayings and shirts with band names, sports teams, or Star Wars characters on them to choose from. I had options. I pondered for another moment. Should I text my friend first to see what he was wearing? I shook my head and made my selection; I’d leave Captain America for another time.
