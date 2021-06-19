I was out to dinner with my sisters recently, reminiscing about our father. He’s on our minds more often this time of year, as June was not only the month of his birth (in 1949) but also the month of his death (in 1991). As we talked and shared stories, my thoughts zeroed in on a topic I keep coming back to — that of legacy.
When our time on this earth is up, what exactly of ourselves do we leave behind? What sort of mark do we impart? What becomes of the life we lived, all those moments of joy and heartbreak, of daily struggles and personal victories and monotonous commutes?
One’s legacy can take on so many different forms. There’s the tangible stuff — a seascape you painted, perhaps, that hangs on your granddaughter’s living room wall; a tree you planted in the back yard; or maybe money you donated toward the upkeep of a park.
The intangibles could be anything from classrooms of students you taught, to patients whose lives you saved, to that time you fetched a box of soup mix off the top shelf for the grocery shopper who couldn’t quite reach it. And of course, your legacy could include a line of descendants, people whose memories of you and connections to you might start off strong but grow fainter with each successive generation.
What lessons do we learn, I wonder, from watching people live and die, some who survive into old age and others who don’t? What can we conclude from the legacies they leave behind?
Should we keep our noses to the grindstone, ambitiously squeezing the potential out of every minute of every day? Is it wiser to forgo the constant striving, to stop and appreciate the scent of the roses? My personal position on this spectrum of ambition varies from day to day or even minute to minute, depending on my current frame of mind.
As I sipped my wine, I wondered why the question of legacy bothers me sometimes (besides, of course, the upsetting notion of imaging the world after my death).
I think the trouble is that our legacy is something that we don’t fully control; it largely depends on others. Maybe the painting gets forgotten in the attic instead of hung in the living room; the tree you planted falls or gets chopped down; the park you supported could get paved over to support a parking garage. Those young minds you molded and the patients you treated grow old and die, and your good deeds only survive as long as they are talked about and remembered by others.
It’s both frustrating and liberating to admit that my legacy won’t be completely up to me.
Our entrées arrived and I snapped back into the present. What I can control is how I decide to live my life, what combination of ambition and laziness, kindness and selfishness, joy and frustration I choose to buy into. I can also participate in influencing others’ legacies. To that end, I spent an enjoyable evening with my sisters, trading memories and stories about our childhoods and our father. I like to imagine that whether I live another five days or another five decades, years from now there might be a similar dinner, in a similar restaurant, with more fond stories and memories to be shared.
