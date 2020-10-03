We were making progress last winter. Then the pandemic struck, everyone stayed home, and there was no need for shoes or socks anymore. Flip-flops became the kids’ preferred footwear.
As the weather got warmer, we tossed aside sweatshirts and long-sleeved shirts in favor of shorts, T-shirts, and bathing suits. With no plans to leave the house, the only really necessary item of clothing was underwear. I was reminded of hot summer days in years past when both kids gleefully ran around the house wearing nothing but their diapers.
Now, we’re back to leaving the house, looking presentable, wearing more than just underwear. No flip-flops. Socks and shoes now. With laces.
Just like before the pandemic, getting out the door on time can be a challenge. Just like before the pandemic, the last 15 minutes of that morning routine are now the worst, most frustrating 15 minutes in the history of my life.
The kids groan as they struggle with their shoe laces. They’d both almost mastered the art of tying their shoes back in March, but now after a lace-free summer we’re back to square one. Make those bunny ears a bit bigger, I suggest to my daughter. You can do it, just go nice and slowly I tell my son. All they have to do is make their best attempt on each shoe, and then Mommy or Daddy will tie the laces nice and tight. Double-knotted, so they don’t come untied during the day.
Some mornings go better than others. Sometimes the laces cooperate, the fingers are nimble, and patience is in plentiful supply. The kids get high fives for doing a nice job. The more times you do this, we tell the kids, the easier it will get.
Other mornings, though, are the stuff of Shakespearean tragedy. My daughter whines as she creates a knot she didn’t mean to make. She wants to try again and do it right this time, but the harder she tugs on her laces, the tighter the knot becomes. Wait, wait, wait I tell her, you’re making it worse.
Meanwhile, my son declares he’s ready for a parent to tie his shoes. I tried, he says. With his tolerance for frustration running low, he’s made a quick, halfhearted attempt to tie those laces — flopping a lace here, moving a lace there — before completely giving up. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry whenever I witness these less than inspired attempts. Were I in his shoes, I think, I too might do the same, giving the minimum effort in hopes that a parent would just hurry up and do it for me.
Sometimes I’m running late; I don’t want to hear the whining and my goal is to get us out the door as soon as possible. On those mornings I sigh, and I go ahead and tie those darn laces myself. But usually I wait and let them struggle through it first. Nobody enjoys it. Frustration mounts. Eventually the laces get tied. The more you practice, the easier it will get, I say for the millionth time.
When can we go back to wearing flip-flops, the kids ask. Maybe tomorrow, I think to myself, if it saves us from these complaints. Not until the spring, I reply. On these mornings, the spring can’t come fast enough.
