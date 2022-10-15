I almost lost my phone the other day. Crazy, right? I nearly went an entire eight hours without my phone, and boy was it scary.
Actually the day turned out fine, because I didn’t lose my phone. But just the thought of misplacing it — that was intense. It was a very scary, very intense feeling. For a few seconds.
The setting of this near-tragedy was the bus stop. The time: moments after the school bus closed its doors, then pulled away to take the dozen-plus children of my neighborhood to school.
Minutes earlier, I’d handed the phone to my daughter, as she’d asked to look at the bus tracker app to see how much longer it would take for the bus to arrive.
(Side note: it’s amazing how many ways I can track my children during the school day. I can use the bus tracker to see when they’ve arrived at school, and I can log onto their school lunch accounts to see what meals they bought, and when. Teachers send emails with pictures of what’s going on inside the class. And this is all without giving our children a smartwatch or smartphone that tracks their exact whereabouts; sometime in the near future I imagine I could check their location on my phone and perhaps send a text telling them to stop dawdling in the hallway and get to math class already.)
In the moments as the bus was pulling away, I wondered whether my daughter had given my phone back to me before she’d boarded the bus. Suddenly the horror of an entire phone-less day flashed before my eyes. What would I do; how would I survive an entire day without it?
Nevermind that I’d been a fairly well-functioning adult for years before ever needing or owning a smartphone.
Just think of all the things I wouldn’t be able to do if my phone spent its day in my daughter’s possession!
I’d have to drive to work without checking the traffic first. I’d have to survive the drive without listening to a podcast. If I needed to stop for gas or coffee, I’d have to pay the old-fashioned way — with a credit card — instead of with the apps on my phone. (No bonus points for me!)
If I needed to know what the weather was doing, I’d have to go outside or look out the window. If I wanted to know what the weather would be doing in an hour, I’d have to wait for about an hour. What would I do on my breaks without the ability to compulsively check the news, check my email, and look at my text messages again to make sure I hadn’t missed anything?
Just think — I wouldn’t be able to log onto Twitter or Instagram or Snapchat the entire day. Actually that’s no different than any other day because I’m over forty and I don’t understand the appeal of those apps.
Yes, it was a truly bleak future that awaited me had my daughter stepped onto that bus while still holding my phone in her hands. The deprivation would have been substantial.
Fortunately I never had to experience such hardship. I had possession of my phone — and therefore all my maps and traffic info, weather forecast, news source, communication hub, restaurant finder, address book, grocery coupon collector, paperweight, camera, and flashlight. My day would be complete.