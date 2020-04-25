On an unseasonably warm Sunday afternoon in the days before social distancing became a reality, I took the kids to a playground to expend some of their energy. I smiled as I stood at the edge of the playground, watching the kids race away from me and toward the swing set, the monkey bars, and the slides.
I found an empty space on a bench and sat, absorbing the late winter sunlight. I straightened up to watch my son fly down a slide that used to be too steep for him. I caught my breath as my daughter scaled a ladder whose rungs were far enough apart that I used to stand there beneath her, my arms outstretched in case she fell. But no more. In mere moments, she had successfully dashed up that ladder without hesitation.
I yawned and put my hands in my coat pockets. The sun was nice, but the breeze was still cool. Then it hit me; my kids didn’t need me anymore the way they used to.
I knew I was being a bit dramatic — they’re still only in first grade and kindergarten. I’ve got a long way to go before they’re asking for the car keys or perhaps applying to far-off colleges. They still need me to tie their shoes and reach the freezer and change the batteries in their toys.
But what a difference a few years makes. It wasn’t long ago that I held my son’s hand as he braved a slide whose pitch made his eyes go big with fear. It seemed so recently that I had to lift my pint-sized daughter onto the first step of the stairway leading up to the shaky bridge that she loved so much. Now here I was just sitting on this bench.
I watched a mother hold her little daughter’s hand as she took tentative steps on the sidewalk near the swings. The kid smiled and hung on tight to her mom’s fingers. I watched a dad lift his toddler up and help him hang from the monkey bars. And there went a flash of a kid running his fastest, then a sudden drop as he fell and his parent plucked him up before his cries got too frantic. Was I already nostalgic for the time when my kids were just as helpless without me?
I spotted a glimpse of my daughter’s purple unicorn pants whizzing by, and there went my son in his gray dinosaur T-shirt. I still kept an eye them, but not as intently — as desperately — as I used to. I remember how my stomach would clench if I didn’t spot my kids every three seconds on the playground, that irrational fear of abduction rising in my mind. Nowadays the fear is somewhat less as I scan the playground to monitor their whereabouts; at this age I trust them just a tiny bit more not to wander off with a stranger.
They were having fun on that playground. I attempted to push aside the feeling of not being needed. Just then my daughter called out for me. She was perched on top of a big spider web obstacle, having trouble climbing over the top. “Daddy I need you!” she cried with a smile on her face.
I stood and smiled back as I headed in her direction.
