I really wasn’t sure if this was a good idea. I’d been considering it for a few months, thinking I should do it, they shying away from the idea, thinking maybe it would cause more harm than good.
Oh what the heck, I finally decided one evening, as I sat back on the couch with a pint of locally brewed chocolate porter and munched on a bowl of popcorn. I grabbed the remote and pressed play on the movie “Contagion.”
I’m sure I’m not alone in this experiment. I remember seeing the movie years ago and being horrified by the rapidly advancing virus, the civil unrest that it causes, the frighteningly fragile barrier that exists between civility and mayhem, that invisible tipping point when a first-world society devolves into fistfights for food, shotgun-wielding outlaws invading homes without consequence, and riots at the pharmacy to grab a snake oil antidote whose effectiveness is supported not by facts and scientific studies but by a popular conspiracy theorist blogger looking to cash in on the public’s desperation.
Back then it had all been scary in a hypothetical sort of way, like a psychopathic kid-killer clown is frightening, or like a writer who goes mad while spending the winter as caretaker of a haunted hotel. Possible, I suppose, but the stuff of movies rather than real life.
Now, through pandemic eyes, it was interesting to see what rings true in this story, which begins so horrifically as Gwyneth Paltrow’s character suffers a rapid sickness and death, and a handful of high-ranking scientists desperately try to get a handle on what’s causing the disease and how to stop it.
All of the masks that seemed so foreboding on my first viewing now just felt commonplace. So too were mentions of social distancing, washing your hands, and not touching your face.
In one scene, when scientists are interviewing a possibly infected patient, I yelled aloud in my living room, “Face shields!!” because they had on masks, gloves, and gowns but nothing protecting their eyes.
Whereas the sight of all that PPE was distressing back when the movie first came out, now I wanted to see plenty of it, and worn properly.
The glimpses of empty gyms, the talk of school closings, and the desperate hope placed upon the rapid development and rollout of a vaccine felt familiar. So, too, the sadness and frustration of Matt Damon’s character’s daughter who felt imprisoned as they isolated at home.
In some ways, rewatching this movie was a comfort.
Because things in 2021 are not as bad. In the movie, 26 million people die. Garbage piles up in the streets, grocery stores are looted with impunity, and Matt Damon breaks into a house to steal a gun so that he can protect himself and his daughter. At least, in the real world, it hasn’t come to that. On the other hand, there has been all too much real-world suffering, with too many lives lost, hearts crushed, and families devastated. The pain has been real and unerasable. In the movie, Matt Damon tries to assure his daughter that things will eventually go back to normal. At this, I wanted to cry. Because I knew — both in the movie and in real life — normal was a thing of the past.
