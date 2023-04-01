It was called “Cake Wars,” but as I watched all of the second- and third-graders running around the cafeteria I was beginning to think it should have been named “Sugar Frenzy” or “Decorating Madhouse” or “Good Luck Getting Your Child to Sleep Tonight!”
It was coming up on 7 o’clock on Thursday evening, a school night — a very exciting school night, mind you — and I was feeling exhausted just sitting in the midst of all that activity. For 30 minutes, my daughter and her partner had diligently decorated their cake while stealing glances at the other cakes around the room.
With inspiration and gusto they’d frosted their cake, placed Swedish fish and strawberry slices around the outside, and showered blue sprinkles everywhere on top. They’d laid some rainbow taffy strips along the edges and then carefully placed Skittles and marshmallows among the blue sprinkles.
This year’s Cake Wars theme (complete with a “mystery bag” for each team containing even more sugar-filled decorations) was the ocean. On all sides we were surrounded by other competitors and their parents — the kids letting their creative sides shine and the grown-ups adhering to the rule that only kids were allowed to decorate the cakes. Some teams wore matching aprons and seemed destined for cake-decorating glory. Other kids seemed to be more focused on licking extra frosting from their fingers.
The atmosphere in the room was cheery and spirited, the rich scent of frosting wafting from table to table.
My daughter kept asking, louder and louder, if she could sample the ingredients and I kept telling her, “This is the last one. OK, just one more.” And I wondered why the volume of her voice and her overall excitement continued to rise as the competition progressed.
As spirited as the 30-minute decorating time had been, the energy level went through the roof when the judges told the kids to circle the room and check out their competitors’ creations. A mob of sugar-filled children circumnavigated the cafeteria. Friends greeted friends as if it had been years, rather than mere minutes, since they last talked. There was some good-natured trash talk among the cake decorators. “Cake Craziness,” I thought. “Sugar-Mad Mob Scene.” Finally an authority figure clapped her hands and the teams quietly returned to their positions.
As the judges/teachers came around to each cake, I considered what I’d learned by watching those wonderfully entertaining competitive baking shows. Nothing, actually, because I haven’t watched them. But if there’s anything I’ve learned from viewing three entire seasons of Lego Masters, it’s that to impress the judges, your creation needs to tell a compelling story.
When a judge approached our table, that’s exactly what my daughter and her partner did. Here’s a bear sunbathing on the beach, they said, pointing to a Teddy Graham lying atop the frosting. This one’s riding a graham cracker kayak, and that one is on a cookie canoe, they explained. The judge made approving noises.
Sure enough, when the top teams were announced, my daughter and her friend were among the winners. They gleefully approached the front of the room and retrieved their gift bag. Their prize? Ingredients for making more cake. Sweet victory!