A family weekend trip to New Hampshire, and my wife seems to have a singular goal in mind. Keep your eyes peeled for a moose, she says as we head toward North Conway.
From the back seat the kids give her a grumble of assent and remain focused on their Kindles.
I’d be OK if we went the whole three days without spotting a moose or any other wild animal — especially considering the damage such a creature could cause to the car should our encounter unfortunately occur on the highway. My wife, meanwhile, scans nearby rivers and meadows for wildlife as we zoom by.
We arrive and unpack; on our way to dinner at a local brewpub, the first sighting. A moose! I exclaim, pointing out the window. That’s a sign in the shape of a moose, my wife replies; doesn’t count. A bit further up the street, the kids yell Moose! This one’s a statue; again, doesn’t count.
On our way to Santa’s Village the next morning, we point out the “Brake for Moose” signs. My wife takes careful note of the Moose Crossing signs we pass, each one holding perhaps heightened promise of a potential encounter.
Still, we get no glimpses of a moose slurping water from a stream or majestically strolling among the trees.
The weekend can’t go by without a little moose humor. We zip past a Moose Lodge & Inn. That’s where the moose stay when they want to relax, we tell the kids who promptly roll their eyes. Though the pool gets a bit crowded, I say. And imagine how cramped the hot tub gets.
We spend an overcast day at Santa’s Village — no moose spotted from atop the Skyway Sleigh or around Rudy’s Rapid Transit Coaster. Though we do see a lot of elves, as well as some reindeer that maybe look similar to moose but aren’t actually moose, so we have to keep looking.
At Storyland the next day, even with trips on the Polar Coaster, the pirate ship, and many journeys down the Bamboo Chutes, we are not successful in finding any moose. Though my daughter, to be fair, was probably more focused on sipping her yard-long blue raspberry and cherry-flavored slush drink than on spotting any wildlife.
As we sit outside at dinner that evening (grabbing sweatshirts from the car as the temperature drops) our collective energy level on this final night of vacation seems to bottom out. We’re ready to return home. We finish our meal and get into the car.
As we head south into the darkening evening, it sadly seems that my wife’s one wish for the weekend will not be coming true.
There had been no moose frolicking in the many rivers we’d driven by, and no moose lurking in the shadows of the woods.
The handful of signs and statues and replicas in various moose shapes and sizes would have to suffice.
And then — breaking the silence, my wife sucks in her breath and quickly points to the side of the highway — there’s one!
I sit up straighter and dart my eyes in the direction of her gaze, only to register a moment later that she’s laughing. Got ya, she cries.
A little more moose humor, I suppose, before the end of the weekend.