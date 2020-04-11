There’s a tree in the middle of our back yard. It’s smaller than most of the other trees that dot the property, but still big enough to have a solid trunk and a wide canopy.
In 2011, the first time I mowed the lawn after we’d moved in, I looked at that tree and thought it would be perfect for a kid to climb someday. At about five feet off the ground, one of the main branches juts out, nice and wide and parallel to the ground as if made precisely for sitting upon. I could picture a little girl sitting up there, clinging lightly to the trunk and gazing toward the horizon, enjoying the solitude and thinking thoughts that were perhaps sad or melancholy or wistful or imaginative or hopeful.
Nine years later, my daughter gleefully ran back and forth in the back yard, there in the shade of that same tree, and challenged me to kick the soccer ball between the two upended and cracked sand pails that marked the goalposts. Her brown hair blew haphazardly in the wind as she successfully blocked most of my kicks. She giggled more with each successive kick. The yellow foam soccer ball deposited bits of itself onto the grass as we both kicked at it, stomped on it, raced each other to get to it first.
Occasionally an errant kick of mine would push the ball between the pails, skipping on the uneven ground and bouncing just slightly off the grass enough to skim over the top of her outstretched silver sneaker. My daughter wrinkled her nose, pouted briefly, then ran to retrieve the ball, psyching herself up to block my next attempt.
My son came over from the swing set, wanting a chance to score a goal. His first few kicks ricocheted off his sister’s ankles. She laughed, triumphant. When his next kick sped between the pails, his threw up his hands and cheered. My daughter scowled and stomped away. She brushed off my attempt at a comforting hug.
I gave her some space and time to feel her frustrated feelings, kicking the ball to my son a few times. When I turned to console my dear fledgling goalie, there she was, perched in the tree upon that branch that was perfect for sitting and thinking.
I walked over, put my arms around her, and wiped a tear from her eye. She went for another hug and wiped her nose on my shoulder. Are you ready to play more soccer, I asked her. She shook her head.
I told her the story of how Mommy and Daddy bought this house before she was born, and how I imagined that one day a child of mine would climb this tree and sit on this very branch.
“And now here you are,” I told her.
She smiled wide. “You mean you were thinking of me before I was born?” she asked.
I nodded.
She reached out and hugged me again — this time without the snot — and held onto me as I lifted her off the branch and down to the ground. She was ready to play more soccer.
Turns out I was right; that tree was indeed the perfect place for sitting and thinking.
