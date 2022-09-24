“Wait Daddy, I forgot something!” my daughter exclaimed one morning as we were backing out of the driveway. I applied the brakes and she eagerly jumped out of the car.
The kids know that they are responsible for packing their backpacks and lunches for school, for ensuring they have their homework, for grabbing their water bottles and a sweatshirt or a jacket if the weather might be chilly. I’m glad they can do these things themselves; it shows they can be responsible. Even better, it means my wife and I don’t have to nag the kids every morning on their way out the door.
I figured my daughter would run inside and fetch her favorite pink sweatshirt, or perhaps she’d left her water bottle on the kitchen counter. But she didn’t run inside; she bent down near the edge of the driveway and seemed to scoop something that I couldn’t quite see into her arms.
As she buckled herself back into her seat, I asked, “What did you forget?”
“Just my pets,” she said.
I craned my neck around, but I didn’t see any animals back there.
“They’re imaginary,” my daughter explained with a roll of her eyes.
Here I was, thinking that my kids had enough to think about, between doing their homework and packing their lunches and getting ready for school on time. On top of all that, my daughter apparently was tending to a flock of animals only she could see.
On our way to school I discovered just how many creatures occupied my back seat. There were Doggy the dog and Kitty the cat and Carrot the bunny. Also Daisy the pony and Uni the unicorn and Icy the ice dragon. Not to be forgotten were Rainbow the scarlet macaw and Rainbow’s cousin Polly. As well as Red the red panda and Goldy the goldfish, who I hoped would refrain from tipping over her bowl, because I did not need any imaginary water spilled in my car.
Upon being introduced to this menagerie, I had so many questions. How did they all fit inside my car, and where did they sleep at night? (Hopefully not in my bed, though I suppose they could have been there all along without my knowledge.)
Who walks them, feeds them, trains them, and picks up after them? Who renews their licenses and gives them their shots? Who brushes them, gives them fresh water, and makes sure they don’t eat the vegetables from our garden?
My daughter, of course, told me that she takes care of it all. She gives them imaginary baths, imaginary walks, imaginary dinners, and imaginary trips to the vet. It’s a good thing you’re handling of all this, I told her, because the last thing I need is to be going online to order imaginary bird seed, imaginary horseshoes, and imaginary dog food; it would take a big imaginary box to fit all that stuff inside. (At least my imaginary credit card would cover it!)
I suppose despite the imaginary messes and imaginary food bowls and imaginary fur and feathers littering the floor of my car, it’s not all bad having so many pretend creatures around.
Between remembering to feed them, walk them, bathe them, and sing them a bedtime lullaby, I think they’re helping to teach my daughter responsibility.
Well — imaginary responsibility, at least.