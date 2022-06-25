In the news: a recall of strawberries due to concerns about Hepatitis A.
In the mail: a letter asking me to schedule a repair for the recall affecting the brakes on my car.
At the dinner table: discussion with my wife about our growing daughter, and when the right time will be for her to graduate to the booster car seat without the back attached.
We’re a safety-obsessed society, and for good reason. We’re fortunate to live in a time and place in which we have the knowledge, technology, and affluence to promote safety in so many aspects of our daily lives, from clean water and accurately labeled food to seat belt laws and those tags we’re not allowed to remove from our bedding.
And yet, we suffer from a huge safety blind spot for one item in particular. Tell me, what other product would we allow to be bought and sold so prevalently, while it’s used to kill thousands of people each year? Only in America do mass shootings happen so frequently. Only in America are there so many guns in so many people’s hands.
We suffer from a uniquely American sickness, in which our desire to own guns outweighs our desire to curb school shootings — and movie theater shootings, club shootings, church shootings, and synagogue shootings, to name a few. And thanks to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against New York’s restriction on open carry, it will now be even easier to carry guns in public.
After a recent shooting not far from my home, the police assured the public that “there is no danger to the community at this time.”
How safe are we though, I wonder, when there are more guns than people in this country?
When it comes to school shootings, many conservatives want to shift the blame to other things. Violent video games and loud, angry music used to be the culprit. Then it was bullying. Now it’s mental health. As if pointing the finger elsewhere eliminates the need to take a closer look at how we regulate this most deadly of products.
Our uniquely high level of gun violence will continue to be a fact of life in America until we make sweeping changes. Years of evidence shows that we’ve failed to find a way to use this product safely. We’ve failed to protect even our school children from gun violence. Incremental change (like universal background checks) would be nice, but we should be responding to this crisis in the ways some other countries already have, and with proven results.
Ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Place serious limits on gun ownership; nobody should be allowed to assemble an arsenal unchecked. Register every gun with local law enforcement.
If these ideas make you uncomfortable, consider why. Afraid your Second Amendment rights will be restricted? Being a member of society involves honoring common-sense limitations to our rights. Try yelling ‘Fire!’ in a theater or ‘Bomb!’ on an airplane and then tell me why your freedom of speech has limits. Concerned about Big Brother tracking people’s firearms? Much as we may hate to admit it, Big Brother has a role to play in our safety, from setting highway speed limits to establishing building codes to ensure our houses don’t fall down.
Simply put, until we reduce the prevalence of guns, the shootings won’t stop.