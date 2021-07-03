There are some days when I feel like we’re not raising an ordinary girl. More like a princess, perhaps, when I see the number of sparkly shoes and frilly dress-up outfits that she owns. Or maybe we’re bringing up an aspiring dancer; she twirls in the living room and slides through the kitchen while bopping along to the beat inside her head.
Other times my daughter is a horse ready to go for a run; a moody teen whose father embarrasses her all the time; a dog named Pie who begs for treats; a sorceress who chases her brother out of her room and slays dinosaurs with her magic sword; or another dog named Waffle who likes to play fetch. She certainly keeps me guessing.
But I should have known the truth, which I finally learned on a recent Sunday afternoon. Looking back, I can see that the clues had been right there in front of me; I’m surprised I hadn’t put it all together sooner.
It was a hot, humid day; I was sweating even before breakfast. Just taking the dog around the block seemed to exhaust all of my energy.
As soon as my daughter finished her cereal, she went out to the back yard, filled our little plastic pool, and plopped down into the water. She spent all morning out there, playing with plastic boats and watering cans, wetting down the slide and careening down into the soggy grass below. After lunch we went to the YMCA where we swam in the pool; my daughter seemed especially at home in the water. Back at home, still not done with playing in the water, she set up the sprinkler and ran back and forth through the spray. She might still be out there if we hadn’t insisted on calling her in for dinner.
What did she do after dinner? Naturally, she filled the bathtub and took a long bath, luxuriating in the warm sudsy water, pretending to dive deep into the ocean and playing with her toy animals. I watched her, so completely at home along with her plastic dolphin and octopus and other assorted ocean creatures.
That’s when it finally dawned on me; we had a mermaid in the house. All this time I’d thought we were raising a typical girl, and instead there had been a mermaid among us.
It makes sense, though. It seems like the water is her natural environment; she seems so at home in the pool, the tub, even splashing through the sprinkler.
At the beach as a toddler, she kept running straight toward the ocean, heedless of the waves that would have knocked her over if I hadn’t steered her up the beach. I wouldn’t be surprised if, as the years passed by, I spotted a tail sprouting where her feet used to be. Someday, when she is grown up and moves out of this house, it may be to go off to college, perhaps nearby or perhaps out of state. Or maybe she’ll head right into the ocean and frolic with her sea friends, a mermaid finally living in her natural environment.
Until that day comes, I’ll have to savor the time we have together. It’s true that time passes more quickly as one gets older. Even when you’re raising a mermaid.
