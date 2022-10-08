As a hospice social worker, I come into contact with a number of people who’ve reached into their late 90s, to age 100, or even beyond. When we talk about facing death, many of them say that they’re ready for their time to come.
From a rational perspective, I believe I can understand that viewpoint. Especially if a person has been coping with chronic illness, daily aches and pains, increasing physical limitations, or the accumulated grief that comes from outliving so many loved ones, it seems understandable to feel that one’s time has come.
But as a person in his 40s, it’s hard for me to say with certainty how I’d feel in their shoes.
Five decades hence, if I were still living, would I still desperately yearn for more years?
If I did, how many years would be enough? Five, perhaps, or 20?
While I’m playing the game of making my own longevity rules, why not dispose of mortality altogether? An endless lifespan would certainly eliminate that angst we feel whenever we remember that our time in this world is limited.
But what would endless life look like?
Would we feel and appear older with each passing year, growing more wrinkly and hunched over, century after century?
Or would we instead stay fixed at whatever age we currently occupy, forever 40-something or in our teens or perpetually 100? If that’s the case, at what stage of life would we prefer to remain fixed, to the exclusion of all others?
Perhaps just as importantly, in this hypothetical deathless scenario, would everyone else also be granted the gift of staying the same age and never dying, or would we remain ageless while all others were forced to cope with mortality?
Despite the natural human instinct to want to survive, to want more years, the gift of unlimited life doesn’t exactly seem like the thing to wish for.
After all, part of the excitement of living is to experience various stages of life, from childhood on up, and life’s finite nature is one of the things that makes it so precious.
It’s actually a miracle that we’ve had a chance to live at all.
The Earth is over 4 billion years old, and the earliest microscopic life forms first appeared over 3 billion years ago.
Whether you attribute the presence of human beings to billions of years of evolution, or the work of God, or some combination of both, just the fact that we’re alive at all seems almost unbelievable.
The fact that we’re living in this particular time and place, and that we get to experience things like sleeping on a comfortable mattress inside a heated home with indoor plumbing, or zipping down a highway in a car at 70 mph, or biting into a strawberry that was grown on the other side of the country are also some pretty incredible miracles.
From this perspective, the point of life is not so much the number of years lived, but the fact that we’ve gotten to experience life at all.
It is this perspective that I hope to carry with me into the future (whether my future is measured in days, years, or decades) and perhaps when my life is reaching its end, I’ll also be able to say that when my time comes, I’ll be ready.