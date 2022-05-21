As a parent, some rules are easy to enforce. Don’t jump on the bed. Brush your teeth before bedtime. Don’t hit your sibling with your toy light saber and then say it was an accident; I saw you do it on purpose!
Other situations fall into a bit of a gray area. We limit sweets, but how often should dessert be allowed? We limit screen time, but how much or how little is the right amount?
Still other circumstances are in their own category: things I’d never imagined I’d have to make a decision about — because until now, I wasn’t aware of their existence. Take the game of Minecraft, for example. My son has been getting into it, and lately it’s all he can talk about.
For the uninitiated, Minecraft is a game in which you walk around in a computer-generated world and build just about anything you’d like, from an igloo to a castle to a volcano. You must also work to avoid an untimely demise, whether from monsters that roam around, or by starving or drowning among other things.
In the beginning, my son’s exploration of this new world seemed innocent enough. He built a little house for protection and learned how to use tools and avoid the wandering creepers and skeletons. But I blanched one day when I heard him talking about his next plan. He’d apparently captured a zombie, and the next time he played the game, he wanted to do some experiments on it.
“I’m going to set the zombie on fire,” he said, “To see what happens. Then I might throw it in the water to see if it drowns.”
I asked him to repeat his plan to me to ensure I’d heard it right. My dear kindhearted son was planning experiments of torture — certainly this should not be tolerated, right? On the other hand, this was all make-believe — and I don’t know much about the intentions of Minecraft zombies, but I can imagine that it’s likely a situation of kill-or-be-killed. If my son was trying different ways to rid his world of killer zombies, well that would be logical, right?
Besides, if I were to attempt to regulate my son’s behavior in this imaginary world, where would I draw the line? After all, he’s not plotting harm against other players or any creatures that weren’t the undead. If I were to forbid harming zombies, would I soon be telling him not to jump on the bed he’d created in his house? Next, would I be demanding to see his character brush his teeth before nightfall?
Fortunately, the zombie experiments didn’t last very long, and my son quickly moved on to more exciting things. He has created (or raised, or captured, or found — I’m not really sure) a variety of animals. Currently he’s busy building a zoo and deciding which animals, and how many, should live in each enclosure. He even wants to give me a tour, which I think I’ll agree to, as long as no zombies are there. Plus, from what I’ve heard so far, the computerized animals seem to be getting humane treatment; at least he hasn’t decided to set fire to the pigs or toss the cows off a cliff. That would be a zoo I would refuse to visit, imaginary or not.