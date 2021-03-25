Six minutes past seven on a Saturday morning, my eyes peel open to see my daughter standing at my bedside, her hot breath on my face whispering, “Daddy I’m awake!” We head downstairs, my son bounding out of bed and joining us. These kids have so much energy.
My daughter grabs the Honey Nut Cheerios out of the pantry while my son strains to reach the French toast sticks in the freezer. I nudge the box toward his hand, then pivot to the cabinet above the coffee maker and grab the thermometer to take my temperature. It’s a habit from the work week; I don’t have to take my temp on the weekends but it doesn’t hurt to do it anyway. I’m 97.7, good.
I bring cups of water to the table — one pink and one blue — and a bowl for my daughter and a plate for my son. When the French toast sticks pop out of the toaster I put in a pair of waffles for me. I pour some water from the faucet and take a gulp; I’m starting to wake up.
From her seat at the table, my daughter lodges a complaint. She has her cereal, her brother has his French toast sticks. “But,” she asks, “What about the bears?”
I completely forgot — we have guests for breakfast. “All right,” I say, “What do they want?”
For Bear-Bear, my daughter’s cuddly mint green companion, it’s seal Cheerios and a cup of seal juice. She likes seafood, I guess. For my son’s guest — Winnie the Pooh — it’s honey, of course. A bowl of honey washed down by a cup of honey. My waffles have popped up and I’m hungry but first I have to whip up these orders for the bears. It’s a good thing the ingredients are imaginary. I grab two bowls and two cups and deliver them to the table. My kids — or their bears, rather — let out a cheer.
I turn my attention back to preparing my breakfast — butter, then syrup on the waffles, with an orange on the side to make me feel healthy — and I bring my plate over to the table.
That’s when I let out a laugh. The bears seem to be enjoying their meal. There they are, face-down in their little plastic bowls, chowing down on their pretend seal Cheerios and honey. I know I shouldn’t have expected our breakfast guests to be sitting upright and politely using utensils to eat, but still it’s funny to see them lying on the table with their faces in their bowls, as if they’ve fallen asleep and are presently drowning.
“How do they like breakfast?” I ask the kids. “Great!” comes the enthusiastic reply.
I smile as I eat my waffles. Apparently I’m a pretty good cook when it comes to preparing seal cereal (say that five times fast) and a bowl of honey. Maybe I should whip up something for our guests at lunchtime too. I imagine they’ll be staying at least until then. A peanut butter and seal sandwich, perhaps, and a bowl of honey. Or seal steak on a bun with seal sauce and a bowl of honey.
The possibilities — and my skills with imaginary ingredients — are limitless. I just hope the bears don’t keep falling asleep and drowning in their bowls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.