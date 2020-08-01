Sometimes at the dinner table I end up feeling like a broken record. Say please, my wife and I remind the kids. Ask politely. Take turns. Sit up. Use a fork. Ask for the ketchup, don’t just point and grunt. Wait for your brother to finish with the Parmesan, don’t try to snatch it from him. Did we mention it’s polite to say please? Remember to ask politely.
Did these kids hear us and ignore our reminders, or were they chewing so intently on their pasta that they couldn’t actually hear the words we were speaking?
When, once again, my son demanded more pasta without saying the magic word, I just slid his plate over to my side of the table and kept it there until he got the hint. Oh yeah, may I PLEASE have more pasta, he finally said. I loaded his plate and pushed it back to him, only to hear my daughter declare, I want more milk!
Ugh, no please? What is so difficult about learning that simple rule, I wondered.
Then my wife came upon a solution. You’ll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, she wisely declared. The kids stopped what they were doing. She had their attention; it had worked!
What does that mean, they asked. My wife told them about the value of being polite. Not only was it something you were supposed to do, it would also increase the chances that you’d get what you wanted! A win-win scenario for sure! I was so relieved that our kids were finally internalizing the value of saying “Please.”
Except that’s not what happened. They got a bit hung up on some of the details.
Why would you want to catch flies, my daughter asked.
What would we be doing with these flies, my son inquired. I could imagine his next question would be whether we could keep the flies we’d gathered for pets, somehow.
Do flies like honey, my daughter continued. Do they like vinegar? Why not? What does it taste like?
I know how we can set a trap, my son interrupted excitedly. Now it seemed we were really heading off topic. I mumbled something about remembering Please and Thank You, but nobody was interested in learning those lessons anymore. The kids had better, more important things to consider now.
We’ll need a box, he said. And a stick, my daughter added. They argued about what to use for bait. Honey, I thought to myself. That seemed the obvious choice. Marshmallows, they decided.
We’ll put the box our in the back yard, and when we hear it snap shut, we’ll know we’ve caught them!
My daughter worried that a rabbit might wander into the trap. No problem, my son said, we could make it big enough to catch rabbits. Then we could keep them as pets, along with the flies. Oh, and we could also catch squirrels and chipmunks and maybe even the neighbor’s cat! We’re going to need a lot of marshmallows, they said.
My wife and I continued chewing our pasta as the kids excitedly talked about their new animal-trapping plans.
Another missed opportunity for teaching our kids about manners. Please pass the Parmesan, I said to my wife.
