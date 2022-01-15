“Daddy,” my daughter asked me recently, “How do I get to be famous?”
My heart skipped a couple beats; I honestly had some mixed feelings about my daughter, at only 7-years-old, setting her sights on fame. We talked a bit about the pros and cons of being famous, and I asked a few questions to get a sense of where this was coming from. Because if she wanted to get onto YouTube or become a social media influencer, I wasn’t about to grant any of those kinds of wishes.
Instead, she showed me a book she’d been reading, about women who were trailblazers in their fields, who’d become known for doing great things. “Like them,” she said, flipping through the pages.
I nodded. “Sometimes people are famous for being the first to do something significant, or the best at something.”
“Like Simone Biles? She’s the best!”
“Absolutely.”
She then declared she wanted to be famous like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, but for playing soccer. You’ve got to practice, I replied, and my daughter said she was ready. Thus was born Daddy’s Soccer Boot Camp.
Fifteen minutes a day, I figured, would be a good start. I take her out to the back yard in the evening, bundled up against the cold and doing our best to see the ball in the light of the floodlight on the back porch. I lay out sandbox toys to represent cones and goals, and we do drills. I show her how to dribble in between and around the sand toys, we practice passing the ball back and forth, and I play goalie as she takes shots.
I cheer when she shoots the ball past me and it goes between the sand pails that represent a goal. We laugh when, in the middle of a dribbling drill, she accidentally whacks a plastic sand castle mold and sends it flying. Whether or not my daughter becomes a famous soccer player, the time spent exercising is good for her health, and I like having something that we can bond over together.
So far, I’m impressed by my daughter’s resolve, her determination to get better each day. She doesn’t whine when I suggest that it’s time to practice. I never have to insist; after all, it’s her idea to do this. (Even if this had been my idea, I wouldn’t have suggested starting in the cold winter months!) Whenever she misses a shot or loses control of the ball, she grits her teeth and immediately starts over again, wanting to get better.
What I didn’t expect was how demanding Daddy’s Soccer Boot Camp would be on Daddy. My daughter does more running than I do during practice, but still, I end up dribbling, chasing the ball, and trying to steal it from her. The first few practice sessions were rough; I came back inside exhausted by the end of the 15 minutes. My legs ached and my chest heaved. But with the passing weeks, at each practice I think I get a little better, and my legs don’t hurt quite as much.
Even if my daughter never becomes a famous soccer player, the time spent running around in the back yard is good exercise for me, and the time spent with her, well, that’s priceless. Exhausting, but priceless.