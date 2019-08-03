I really, really didn’t want to jinx us. After all, we were about to leave on a week-long multi-state vacation, something we’d looked forward to for a long time. We’d be visiting relatives, going to the beach, swimming at a lake, fishing, canoeing. It was going to be great.
And yet, as my super-organized wife packed snacks and labeled boxes and checked items off her packing list, I couldn’t help but think that if ever there was a time for a major traffic jam, this would be it.
I wasn’t wishing for a traffic jam. We had a lot of hours on the highway ahead of us. Some of the bags waiting to be put into the minivan were filled with books, toys, and games for the kids to stave off the whining during the drive as much as possible.
But should there be a catastrophic backup, the kind in which traffic grinds to a halt and people get out of their cars to stretch or pee in the woods or walk up the shoulder a bit to see if they could find out the cause of the holdup, during this vacation we’d be uniquely prepared.
Piled neatly in the back of the car we had the usual baggage with the usual clothes, bathing suits and beach towels. But we also had a cache of provisions that, in the event of an apocalypse, could prevent starvation for a little while.
My wife had shopped prodigiously for our vacation; by bringing these supplies with us, we could minimize the need for grocery shopping at our destination and maximize our hours of relaxation. So we had cases of water and juice boxes in the car. We had bread and peanut butter. We had pretzels, chips, and crackers, plus Kix and Froot Loops (the kids’ favorite vacation cereals) and Lucky Charms (Daddy’s favorite vacation cereal).
Not to be forgotten, we had a cooler with a couple growlers of craft beer and a bottle of white from Newport. Several bottles of red were nestled comfortably among the sleeping bags.
If ever there was a time for a meteorite to blow a hole in I-95 or an orange truck to tip over and spill citrus all over the highway, bringing traffic to an absolute standstill, this was the trip for it to happen. We could live off our provisions for days, if not a week or two.
Years ago we spent some time at a dead stop on the highway somewhere in Connecticut. We didn’t have to break out any snacks or drinks but my son, newly potty training, did have to pee. Without the ability to make our way toward a rest stop we created our own, getting out the Elmo potty and allowing him to successfully do his business there on the road as the stalled travelers behind us cheered him on.
We’re out of the potty training phase now, but our luggage serves as a reminder; the lunch supplies and snacks are packed in diaper boxes, sturdy and just the right size.
Fortunately, on this trip the traffic was tolerable; we never had to break into those boxes. But it was good to know we had them in case of an unexpected need for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a party.
