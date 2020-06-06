The saying goes that time heals all wounds. I think everyone who has suffered a loss of any significance knows that the saying doesn’t hold true. Despite the passage of time, the wound remains. It never heals completely, and life is never the same.
You can’t go back, you can’t change the past. You can’t avoid the fact that life has changed forever. Whether mere hours or days have passed, whether years or decades have passed, the loss is never completely erased. There may be fleeting moments at first in which you forget, in which you can feel emotions other than despair; you smile or laugh — and then you remember, and the pit in your stomach opens up again.
Time does not heal the wound; the passage of time doesn’t erase history. The facts don’t change — this loss becomes a part of you. Holidays and other significant dates on the calendar always hold a new and heartbreaking meaning. No matter how many years go by.
Today, June 6, was my dad’s birthday. He would have been 71 this year.
Last month I turned 42, which is how old my father was when he died.
If you lose a parent at a young age, I imagine it’s natural for those numbers to stick in the back of your mind. It hasn’t been an unhealthy obsession, but the knowledge that a life can end at 42 was securely lodged in the back of my mind.
Sure, I knew rationally that life could end at any age, and one parent’s lifespan doesn’t necessarily determine mine.
But, at age 13, to have lost the father who I adored and looked up to, that loss was imprinted on me, and to some degree it colored the future events of my life, both happy and sad.
What if, I couldn’t help thinking, 21 marked the halfway point in my life? What if, I pondered, I only had 42 years on this planet? What would I regret? What would I be proud of? What would I wish I had done differently?
That train of thought may sound macabre, but it was also kind of motivating. Now, it hasn’t turned me into an extraordinarily ambitious or thrill-seeking or extremely generous or accomplished person. No, I’ve wasted my fair share of hours sleeping past my alarm or watching stupid television shows or playing video games until my eyes were numb. But the life lesson in mortality and grief did give me a real reminder of the preciousness of life.
Occasionally I stop and think — am I satisfied with how I’ve lived my life? What would I miss if my time were up? On this day more than most others, I contemplate, I think, I remember. I wonder: What would he be doing now, and what would he think of the 42 years I’ve lived?
The tears come much less frequently now. Of course the wound remains but it is no longer the source of constant pain. The wound is what reminds me to wonder whether I’ve used my years effectively, and what I’ll do with whatever time I have in the future, be it another year or another 42.
Time passes and the memories hurt less, the scar tissue has formed; but the wound remains. It helps me remember.
