What do you wear to a funeral for a fish? I never knew (and had never thought about it, actually) until recently.
It was a Saturday morning, and while collecting some of my son’s pajamas off his bedroom floor to fill out a load of laundry, I glanced at his fish tank and my heart sank. Right there on the bottom was his beloved pet, a birthday gift from two years ago.
I peered closely, watching poor Buzz for any sign of movement. No gills moving, no fins twitching; he was a goner. I briefly pondered my next move — a quick drive to the pet store to purchase a lookalike and drop him into the tank before anyone noticed? Well, my wife was out grocery shopping so I’d have to wait for her to come back, as the kids were still too young to stay home alone. What if the new fish acted differently than Buzz — would that be noticeable? Better not to lie, I decided; my son was old enough to hear the truth and to learn a lesson about the circle of life.
I went downstairs. I think Buzz has died, I said. I want to see, my son replied. With a calmness that impressed me, he marched up the stairs, went right to the tank and peered in. No movement. He sure is dead, my son said. Yes, I agreed.
Well, what next? A quick search of the internet revealed that flushing Buzz’s body would not be good for our septic system.
A backyard burial it would be, then. Again, I hesitated before including my son in the next step. Do you want to help me bury him, I asked. My son jumped at the chance, and if he got to come then his little sister wanted to be a part of the action as well.
We’d need a container. A shoebox would be way too big. I could make a small box out of cardboard and duct tape, but that didn’t seem very environmentally friendly. In the end, I folded a piece of paper into the shape of a nice little box. I placed a piece of toilet paper in the box before plopping Buzz inside. It turned out to be a pretty decent fish coffin, to be honest.
We trudged out to the back yard. What do you wear to a fish funeral? Your pajamas, apparently; it was Saturday morning, none of us had gotten dressed yet, and we didn’t have to be anywhere anytime soon. I grabbed a shovel and dug the hole. After carefully placing Buzz at the bottom, I said a few words. We’ll miss you, I said; you were a good companion. Thank you.
My son went next; he said Buzz was the best fish he ever could have had. My daughter went to swing on the swings.
I grabbed the shovel and, to my surprise, my son volunteered to help cover Buzz with dirt. We placed a painted rock atop his final resting place. I watched the kids swing on the swings for a few minutes, and then went inside to clean out the fish tank. Not long after the kids came inside, it started to rain. Buzz, I like to think, would have been satisfied with his send-off.
